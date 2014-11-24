'Modern Family' roza el medio millón de espectadores (2,7%) en Neox

PROGRAMAS MÁS VISTOS DEL FIN DE SEMANA
SÁBADO
Neox: Cine - Infiltrados en clase 457.000 (3,4%)
Nova: TCMS Mini 344.000 (2,1%)
FDF: La que se avecina 685.000 (4,4%)
Boing: Doraemon Land 379.000 (11,5%)
Divinity: Gran Hermano: Diario 325.000 (2,2%)
Energy: Fútbol: liga española 556.000 (3,2%)
Clan TV: Fanboy & Chumchum 429.000 (10,2%)
Teledeporte: Tenis: Copa Davis 241.000 (1,8%)
24H: 24H noticias 142.000 (1,2%)
Disney Channel: Cine - Aladdin 476.000 (2,9%)
13TV: Nuestro cine- Gitana 259.000 (2,2%)
Discovery Max: Maestros de la madera 411.000 (2,8%)
Paramount Channel: La batalla de las películas - George de la jungla 388.000 (2,2%)
DOMINGO
Neox: Los Simpson 496.000 (2,4%)
Nova: Decogarden 431.000 (2,9%)
FDF: La que se Avecina 1.144.000 (5,7%)
Boing: Cine - Madagascar 2 631.000 (3,1%)
Divinity: GH Diario 413.000 (2,2%)
Energy: CSI 475.000 (3%)
Clan TV: Bob Esponja 513.000 (2,9%)
Teledeporte: Baloncesto: Liga ACB 221.000 (1,5%)
24H: Repor - Negocio a tiro 167.000 (1%)
Disney Channel: Cine - ¡Applucinante! 463.000 (2,4%)
13TV: La Marimorena 522.000 (2,7%)
Discovery Max: House of Cars 521.000 (2,4%)
Paramount Channel: Cine - Cazador de tormentas 345.000 (1,8%)