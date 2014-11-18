AUDIENCIAS DE TDT | 17 DE NOVIEMBRE

AUDIENCIAS DE TDT | 17 DE NOVIEMBRE

'Dos Hombres y Medio' fue vista por 750.000 espectadores (4,4%) en Neox

>> Neox fue una de las cadenas más vistas del Late Night temático con un 3,4% de cuota de pantalla
>> 'El Chringuito' consigue un 3,8% de share, con 200.000 espectadores, en Neox que anota 3,4% en el late night
>> Nova lidera la Tarde (4,9%) entre las TDT y Neox (3,9%) supera a FDF (2,4%) en ese horario
>> La emisión más vista de Teledeporte es de 61.000 espectadores (0,4%), el canal de RTVE promedia 0,3% share en el día

PROGRAMAS MÁS VISTOS DEL DÍA
Neox: Dos Hombres y Medio  748.000 (4,4%)
Nova: Pasión de Gavilanes 715.000 (4,4%)

FDF: Aída 659.000 (3,5%)
Boing: Doraemon: El gato cósmico 326.000 (2,1%)
Divinity: Gran Hermano: Diario 665.000 (3,2%)
Energy: Callejeros 304.000 (1,6%)

Clan TV: Bob Esponja 642.000 (3,9%)
Teledeporte: Conexión TDP 61.000 (0,4%)
24H: La noche en 24H 183.000 (1%)

Disney Channel: The next step 328.000 (2,7%)
13TV: El Cascabel 450.000 (2,3%)
Discovery Max: Joyas sobre ruedas 372.000 (2,3%)
Paramount Channel: Cine - Supercop 344.000 (1,7%)

Objetivo TV | Madrid | Actualizado el 11/07/2018 a las 22:04 horas

Tags relacionados

Los mas vistos

Venus Gillette

Venus Gillette

¡¡¡Vuelven los planazos!!!

Disfruta con Venus de un verano increíble y no te pierdas ningún plan

Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar, recoger datos estadísticos y mostrarle publicidad relevante. Si continúa navegando, está aceptando su uso. Puede obtener más información o cambiar la configuración en política de cookies.