'Dos Hombres y Medio' fue vista por 750.000 espectadores (4,4%) en Neox

PROGRAMAS MÁS VISTOS DEL DÍA
Neox: Dos Hombres y Medio 748.000 (4,4%)
Nova: Pasión de Gavilanes 715.000 (4,4%)
FDF: Aída 659.000 (3,5%)
Boing: Doraemon: El gato cósmico 326.000 (2,1%)
Divinity: Gran Hermano: Diario 665.000 (3,2%)
Energy: Callejeros 304.000 (1,6%)
Clan TV: Bob Esponja 642.000 (3,9%)
Teledeporte: Conexión TDP 61.000 (0,4%)
24H: La noche en 24H 183.000 (1%)
Disney Channel: The next step 328.000 (2,7%)
13TV: El Cascabel 450.000 (2,3%)
Discovery Max: Joyas sobre ruedas 372.000 (2,3%)
Paramount Channel: Cine - Supercop 344.000 (1,7%)