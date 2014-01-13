Mejor Drama
Breaking Bad
The Good Wife
House of Cards
Masters of Sex
Downton Abbey
Mejor Actor de Drama
Bryan Cranston
Liev Schreiber
Michael Sheen
Kevin Spacey
James Spader
Mejor Actriz de Drama
Julianna Margulies ('The Good Wife')
Tatiana Maslany ('Orphan Black')
Kerry Washignton ('Scandal')
Robin Wright ('House of Cards')
Taylor Schilling ('Orange is the New Black')
Mejor Comedia
The Big Bang Theory
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Parks and Recreation
Girls
Modern Family
Mejor Actor de Comedia
Jason Bateman ('Arrested Development')
Don Cheadle ('House of Lies')
Michael J. Fox ('The Michael J. Fox Show')
Andy Samberg ('Brooklin Nine-Nine)
Jim Parsons ('The Big Bang Theory')
Mejor Actriz de Comedia
Zooey Deschanel ('New Girl')
Lena Dunham ('Girls')
Edie Falco ('Nurse Jackie')
Amy Phoehler ('Parks and Recreation')
Julia Louis-Dreyfus ('Veep')
Mejor Actor secundario
John Voight ('Ray Donovan')
Josh Charles ('The Good Wife')
Rob Lowe ('Behind the Candelabra')
Aaron Paul ('Breaking Bad')
Corey Stalls ('House of Cards')
Mejor Actriz secundaria
Monica Potter ('Parenthood')
Sofía Vergara ('Modern Family')
Hayden Panettiere ('Nashville')
Jacqueline Bisset ('Dancing on the Edge')
Janet McTeer ('The White Queen')
Mejor Miniserie o TV Movie
Top of The Lake
American Horror Story: Coven
Behind the Candelabra
Dancing on the Edge
The White Queen
Mejor Actor de Miniserie o TV Movie
Matt Damon ('Behind the Candelabra')
Michael Douglas ('Behind the Candelabra')
Idris Elba ('Luther')
Al Pacino ('Phil Spector')
Chiwetel Ejiofor ('Dancing on the Edge')
Mejor Actriz de Miniserie o TV Movie
Helena Bonham Carter ('Burton and Taylor')
Rebeca Ferguson ('The white Queen')
Jessica Lange ('American Horror Story: Coven')
Helen Mirren ('Phil Spector')
Elisabeth Moss ('Top of The Lake')
71ª EDICIÓN | GLOBOS DE ORO
Todos los ganadores de los Globos de Oro
Sopresas como 'Brooklyn 99', seguros como el de Michael Douglas y 'Behind the Candelabra' o esperados como el de Bryan Cranston. Ha habido Globos de Oro para todos los gustos. Repasa los ganadores en las categorías de televisión de esta 71ª edición de los premios de la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood.
