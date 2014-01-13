Todos los ganadores de los Globos de Oro

Mejor Drama

Breaking Bad

The Good Wife

House of Cards

Masters of Sex

Downton Abbey



Mejor Actor de Drama

Bryan Cranston

Liev Schreiber

Michael Sheen

Kevin Spacey

James Spader



Mejor Actriz de Drama

Julianna Margulies ('The Good Wife')

Tatiana Maslany ('Orphan Black')

Kerry Washignton ('Scandal')

Robin Wright ('House of Cards')

Taylor Schilling ('Orange is the New Black')



Mejor Comedia

The Big Bang Theory

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Parks and Recreation

Girls

Modern Family



Mejor Actor de Comedia

Jason Bateman ('Arrested Development')

Don Cheadle ('House of Lies')

Michael J. Fox ('The Michael J. Fox Show')

Andy Samberg ('Brooklin Nine-Nine)

Jim Parsons ('The Big Bang Theory')



Mejor Actriz de Comedia

Zooey Deschanel ('New Girl')

Lena Dunham ('Girls')

Edie Falco ('Nurse Jackie')

Amy Phoehler ('Parks and Recreation')

Julia Louis-Dreyfus ('Veep')



Mejor Actor secundario

John Voight ('Ray Donovan')

Josh Charles ('The Good Wife')

Rob Lowe ('Behind the Candelabra')

Aaron Paul ('Breaking Bad')

Corey Stalls ('House of Cards')



Mejor Actriz secundaria

Monica Potter ('Parenthood')

Sofía Vergara ('Modern Family')

Hayden Panettiere ('Nashville')

Jacqueline Bisset ('Dancing on the Edge')

Janet McTeer ('The White Queen')



Mejor Miniserie o TV Movie

Top of The Lake

American Horror Story: Coven

Behind the Candelabra

Dancing on the Edge

The White Queen



Mejor Actor de Miniserie o TV Movie

Matt Damon ('Behind the Candelabra')

Michael Douglas ('Behind the Candelabra')

Idris Elba ('Luther')

Al Pacino ('Phil Spector')

Chiwetel Ejiofor ('Dancing on the Edge')



Mejor Actriz de Miniserie o TV Movie

Helena Bonham Carter ('Burton and Taylor')

Rebeca Ferguson ('The white Queen')

Jessica Lange ('American Horror Story: Coven')

Helen Mirren ('Phil Spector')

Elisabeth Moss ('Top of The Lake')