Nina Dobrev deja 'Crónicas Vampíricas'

Los seguidores de 'Crónicas Vampíricas' están de capa caída, ya que Nina Dobrev, una de las actrices principales del reparto de la ficción ha anunciado que deja la serie en la que ha participado durante seis entregas.
La actriz publicó un texto en la red social Instagram en el que aseguraba que las vacaciones de Semana Santa junto al equipo de 'Crónicas Vampíricas' "no han sido unas vacaciones de celebración, sino una fiesta para decir adiós. Siempre supe y quise que la historia de Elena fuera una aventura de seis temporadas".
Dearest TVD Family, I've just spent the most beautiful weekend on Lake Lanier in Georgia with my own TVD Family, the cast and crew of The Vampire Diaries. I want to be the first to tell you that it wasn't just a holiday celebration, it was a goodbye party. I always knew I wanted Elena's story to be a six season adventure, and within those six years I got the journey of a lifetime. I was a human, a vampire, a doppelganger, a crazy immortal, a doppelganger pretending to be human, a human pretending to be a doppelganger. I got kidnapped, killed, resurrected, tortured, cursed, body-snatched, was dead and undead, and there's still so much more to come before the season finale in May. Elena fell in love not once, but twice, with two epic soulmates, and I myself made some of the best friends I'll ever know and built an extended family I will love forever. There's more to come before we wrap this up, and I promise you'll get to hear all about my experiences over the next month as we approach the season finale (I have given an exclusive interview for the June issue of SELF Magazine that I am excited for you to see!), but until then I invite you to hop on the roller coaster ride that is Elena Gilbert's life and join me as I celebrate her and prepare to say goodbye to her -- and to my work family -- as I move on to the next chapter of my life. I want to share this goodbye with all of you (this weekend's pictures were just the beginning). You, the wonderful fandom who gave more love, support and passion than anyone could have ever imagined seven years ago, when a young Degrassi girl from Canada showed up in LA to audition for 'that Twilight TV show.' ;-) I love you all. Fasten your seatbelts. If you think you know what's coming, you don't. Love, Nina
Y así ha sido, a lo largo de seis temporadas, Dobrev dio vida a los personajes Elena Gilbert, Katherine Pierce y Amara.