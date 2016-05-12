EN UN ACCIDENTE DE TRÁFICO

Muere Nick Lashaway, actor de 'Girls', a los 28 años

El actor estadounidense conocido por su papel en 'Girls', Nick Lashaway, ha fallecido tras un accidente de tráfico a los 28 años de edad. Su compañera de reparto, la actriz Lena Dunham, ha mostrado su cariño hacia él en las redes sociales.
Nick Lashaway, actor de 'Girls', ha muerto a los 28 años en un accidente de tráfico que tuvo lugar en Framingham (Massachusetts) el pasado 9 de mayo. 

Su compañera de reparto, la actriz Lena Dunham, ha mostrado su cariño hacia él en las redes sociales. Dunham ha publicado una fotografía en su cuenta de Instagram para rendirle homenaje en la que ambos estaban actuando. 

En la imagen, le dedicaba estas bonitas palabras: "Acabamos de conocer esta terrible noticia Nick Lashaway ha muerto en un accidente de coche el 8 de mayo".

