Muere Nick Lashaway, actor de 'Girls', a los 28 años

Nick Lashaway, actor de 'Girls', ha muerto a los 28 años en un accidente de tráfico que tuvo lugar en Framingham (Massachusetts) el pasado 9 de mayo.
Su compañera de reparto, la actriz Lena Dunham, ha mostrado su cariño hacia él en las redes sociales. Dunham ha publicado una fotografía en su cuenta de Instagram para rendirle homenaje en la que ambos estaban actuando.
En la imagen, le dedicaba estas bonitas palabras: "Acabamos de conocer esta terrible noticia Nick Lashaway ha muerto en un accidente de coche el 8 de mayo".
Just heard the incredibly sad news that Nick Lashaway was killed in a car accident on May 8th. Nick was such a talented, funny and kind person and we were so lucky to have him as a part of our Girls family when he played Frank in episode 207. We will always remember the week we shared with him, his playful smile, his easy instincts, how much he made us laugh even when we had to stay up all night in the woods. We are sending love to his family and friends and feeling such gratitude for his gifts. RIP sweet Nick.