Un arquitecto diseña los planos de las casas de 'Stranger Things' y otras series

Parece que 'Stranger Things' no es solo la serie del verano, también de la temporada. Tal ha sido el éxito de la producción de los hermanos Duffer que hasta el arquitecto Floor Plan Croissant ha querido hacer un pequeño homenaje diseñando los planos reales de las casas que vemos en la ficción. ¿Qué te parece?

@objetivotv | Madrid | 04/10/2016

