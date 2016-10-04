ARQUITECTURA TELEVISIVA
Un arquitecto diseña los planos de las casas de 'Stranger Things' y otras series
Parece que 'Stranger Things' no es solo la serie del verano, también de la temporada. Tal ha sido el éxito de la producción de los hermanos Duffer que hasta el arquitecto Floor Plan Croissant ha querido hacer un pequeño homenaje diseñando los planos reales de las casas que vemos en la ficción. ¿Qué te parece?
Do you know the difference between a built movie set and a real house? Camera just loves to show you every corner of the first. Spaces are wide: kitchens are big, corridors are huge. What a pleasant time for me it was to take out this floor plan. And here it is to all of you, who are waiting for Season 2 of Stranger Things. Now you can feel more like architects while watching resurrected Eleven wandering alone around the house. @netflix @netflixuk @strangerthingstv @strangerthings.com.br #strangerthings #TheUpsideDown #FloorPlanCroissant @archdaily #architecture_hunter #architecturesketch @arch_more #archisketcher #arch_sketch
Eleven embodies an ancient semi-god: she is simultaneously virtuous but also judgmental; she could be dangerous. Built like a sanctuary, her lair is assembled in the basement partly with Freudian approach of the Id’s hideout in mind. Elements on floor are aligned in a special sacred axis towards Eleven’s mini cave: circular carpet, flanking pair of chairs, inaccessible dysfunctional window. @netflix @strangerthingstv #strangerthings #TheUpsideDown #fplancroissant
Remember how love used to travel between black hole realms in Nolan’s Interstellar (2014)? In Will’s house electricity turns on colorful light bulbs marking analogical non-material presence in both our and the Upside Down world. It makes me think of the special castle that occupies different places at different locations serving as architectural bridge between them. Where was it from again? #howlsmovingcastle @netflix @strangerthingstv #strangerthings
House of Laura Palmer in Twin Peaks pilot episode and Twin Peaks: Firewalk with me. David Lynch replaced the house with another one for the series. Actually the original house (illustrated above) was put on the marked in 2014 and during that time fans managed to sneak inside and even shoot a video in it. They started a campaign for buying it and transforming it into a museum of Twin Peaks, with no success though. #TwinPeaks #DavidLynch #LauraPalmer
I’ve been planning to start a floor plan sequence of New York flats rented by weird, artistic and little dark movie characters. Architectural lyrics of apartments in Lena Dunham’s films are the pilot idea. Opening belongs to home of Hannah Horvath from HBO show Girls. #newyork #girls #hannahhorvath #lenadunham
