Games Awards 2021

Esta es la lista de ganadores de los Game Awards 2021

Los Game Awards han vuelto a celebrarse de manera presencial. Son muchos los videojuegos que han conseguido premios, aunque el de mayor éxito ha sido It Takes Two.

Esta es la lista de ganadores de los Game Awards 2021

Antena 3 Noticias
Publicado:
Este año, los Game Awards 2021 han vuelto al modelo presencial después de un año marcado por la pandemia del coronavirus y por la distancia. Por ello, el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles, California, ha vuelto a abrir sus puertas para celebrar la excelencia en el sector de los videojuegos.

It Takes Two ha sido uno de los grandes vencedores de la noche, puesto que se ha llevado un total de 3 premios. Por otro lado, Josef Fares se ha convertido en el Juego del Año. Toda la ceremonia ha sido presentada por Geoff Keighley, que ha dejado también otros nombres destacados.

Se trata del Metroid Dread, como mejor juego de acción y mejor diseño de sonido. También ha conseguido galardones Deathloop, a la mejor dirección de arte y dirección. Por otro lado, Marvel’s Guardianes de la Galaxia se lo ha llevado a mejor narrativa y Kena: Bridge of Spirits el de mejor juego independiente y mejor juego para un estudio debutante.

Además del reparto de todos los premios, la gala Game Awards 2021 ha servido para poder ver el primer tráiler de la serie Halo, el nuevo proyecto del padre de Silent Hill. También se han podido poner en pantalla otros tráiler como Slitterhead; el primer tráiler de Sonic La Película 2 y el primer adelanto de Sonic Frontiers.

Por otro lado, hemos visto un videojuego de Wonder Woman desarrollado por Warner Bros.; la fecha de lanzamiento de Tunic; Forspoken con fecha de estreno en mayo; Star Wars: Eclipse de la mano de Quantic Dream; o Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, de lo más espectacular de la noche con su nuevo tráiler.

Lista de ganadores de Game Awards 2021

Juego del Año

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Metroid Dread
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Una Dimensión aparte
  • Resident Evil Village

Mejor Dirección

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Returnal
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Una Dimensión Aparte

Mejor Soporte

  • Apex Legends
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Mejor Indie

  • 12 Minutes
  • Death’s Door
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Inscryption
  • Loop Hero

Mejor Debut Indie

  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Sable
  • The Artful Escape
  • The Forgotten City
  • Valheim

Mejor Narrativa

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2

Mejor Dirección de Arte

  • Deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Una Dimensión Aparte
  • The Artful Escape

Mejor Banda Sonora

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Deathloop
  • NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • The Artful Escape

Mejor Diseño de Sonido

  • Deathloop
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Ratchet & Clank: Una Dimensión Aparte
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Returnal

Mejor Interpretación

  • Erika Mori como Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Giancarlo Esposito como Anton Castillo, Far Cry 6
  • Jason E. Kelley como Colt Vahn, Deathloop
  • Maggie Robertson como Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village
  • Ozioma Akagha como Julianna Blake, Deathloop

Juegos de Impacto

  • Before Your Eyes
  • Boyfriend Dungeon
  • Chicory
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • No Longer Home

Mejor Soporte de Comunidad

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky

Mejor Juego en Móviles

  • Fantasian
  • Genshin Impact
  • League of Legends. Wild Rift
  • Marvel Future Revolution
  • Pokémon Unite

Mejor Juego en Realidad Virtual

  • Hitman 3
  • I Expect You To Die 2
  • Lone Echo II
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Sniper Elite VR

Mejor Juego de Acción

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Chivalry II
  • Deathloop
  • Far Cry 6
  • Returnal

Mejor Juego de Acción/Aventura

  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Metroid Dread
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Una Dimensión Aparte
  • Resident Evil Village

Mejor Juego de Rol

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • Scarlet Nexus
  • Shin Megami Tensei V
  • Tales of Arise

Mejor Juego de Lucha

  • Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
  • Gilty Gear -Strive-
  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina
  • Nichelodeon All-Star Brawl
  • Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Mejor Juego Familiar

  • It Takes Two
  • Mario Party Superstars
  • New Pokémon Snap
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
  • WarioWare: Get It Together!

Mejor Juego Deportivo o de Conducción

  • F1 2021
  • FIFA 22
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed
  • Riders Republic

Mejor Juego Simulador o de Estrategia

  • Age of Empires IV
  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination
  • Humankind
  • Inscryption
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator

Mejor Multijugador

  • Back 4 Blood
  • It Takes Two
  • Knockout City
  • Monstger Hunter Rise
  • New World
  • Valheim

Juego Más Esperado

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • La secuela de The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Starfield

Innovación en Accesibilidad

  • Far Cry 6
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Ratchet & Clank: Una Dimensión Aparte
  • The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Creador de Contenido del Año

  • Dream
  • Fuslie
  • Gaules
  • Ibai
  • TheGrefg

Mejor Esports

  • Call of Duty
  • Counter Strike: Global Offensive
  • DOTA 2
  • League of Legends
  • Valorant

Mejor Atleta Esports

  • Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr
  • Heo ‘ShowMaker’ Su
  • Magomed ‘Collapse’ Khalilov
  • Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev
  • Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo

Mejor Equipo Esports

  • Atlanta FaZe
  • DWG KIA
  • Natus Vincere
  • Sentinels
  • Team Spirit

Mejor Entrenador Esports

  • Airat ‘Silent’ Gaziev
  • Andrey ‘ENGH’ Sholokhov
  • Andrii ‘B1ad3’ Horodenskyi
  • James ‘Crowder’ Crowder’
  • Kim ‘kkOma’ Jeong-gyun

Mejor Evento Esports

  • 2021 League of Legends World Championship
  • PGL Major Stockholm 2021
  • PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
  • The International 2021
  • Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

Tecnología

