Esta es la lista de ganadores de los Game Awards 2021

Este año, los Game Awards 2021 han vuelto al modelo presencial después de un año marcado por la pandemia del coronavirus y por la distancia. Por ello, el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles, California, ha vuelto a abrir sus puertas para celebrar la excelencia en el sector de los videojuegos.
It Takes Two ha sido uno de los grandes vencedores de la noche, puesto que se ha llevado un total de 3 premios. Por otro lado, Josef Fares se ha convertido en el Juego del Año. Toda la ceremonia ha sido presentada por Geoff Keighley, que ha dejado también otros nombres destacados.
Se trata del Metroid Dread, como mejor juego de acción y mejor diseño de sonido. También ha conseguido galardones Deathloop, a la mejor dirección de arte y dirección. Por otro lado, Marvel’s Guardianes de la Galaxia se lo ha llevado a mejor narrativa y Kena: Bridge of Spirits el de mejor juego independiente y mejor juego para un estudio debutante.
Además del reparto de todos los premios, la gala Game Awards 2021 ha servido para poder ver el primer tráiler de la serie Halo, el nuevo proyecto del padre de Silent Hill. También se han podido poner en pantalla otros tráiler como Slitterhead; el primer tráiler de Sonic La Película 2 y el primer adelanto de Sonic Frontiers.
Por otro lado, hemos visto un videojuego de Wonder Woman desarrollado por Warner Bros.; la fecha de lanzamiento de Tunic; Forspoken con fecha de estreno en mayo; Star Wars: Eclipse de la mano de Quantic Dream; o Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, de lo más espectacular de la noche con su nuevo tráiler.
Lista de ganadores de Game Awards 2021
Juego del Año
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Una Dimensión aparte
- Resident Evil Village
Mejor Dirección
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Una Dimensión Aparte
Mejor Soporte
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Mejor Indie
- 12 Minutes
- Death’s Door
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
Mejor Debut Indie
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Sable
- The Artful Escape
- The Forgotten City
- Valheim
Mejor Narrativa
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
Mejor Dirección de Arte
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Una Dimensión Aparte
- The Artful Escape
Mejor Banda Sonora
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deathloop
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- The Artful Escape
Mejor Diseño de Sonido
- Deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5
- Ratchet & Clank: Una Dimensión Aparte
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
Mejor Interpretación
- Erika Mori como Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors
- Giancarlo Esposito como Anton Castillo, Far Cry 6
- Jason E. Kelley como Colt Vahn, Deathloop
- Maggie Robertson como Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village
- Ozioma Akagha como Julianna Blake, Deathloop
Juegos de Impacto
- Before Your Eyes
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Chicory
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- No Longer Home
Mejor Soporte de Comunidad
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Mejor Juego en Móviles
- Fantasian
- Genshin Impact
- League of Legends. Wild Rift
- Marvel Future Revolution
- Pokémon Unite
Mejor Juego en Realidad Virtual
- Hitman 3
- I Expect You To Die 2
- Lone Echo II
- Resident Evil 4
- Sniper Elite VR
Mejor Juego de Acción
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry II
- Deathloop
- Far Cry 6
- Returnal
Mejor Juego de Acción/Aventura
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Una Dimensión Aparte
- Resident Evil Village
Mejor Juego de Rol
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Scarlet Nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
Mejor Juego de Lucha
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
- Gilty Gear -Strive-
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nichelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
Mejor Juego Familiar
- It Takes Two
- Mario Party Superstars
- New Pokémon Snap
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- WarioWare: Get It Together!
Mejor Juego Deportivo o de Conducción
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Riders Republic
Mejor Juego Simulador o de Estrategia
- Age of Empires IV
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Humankind
- Inscryption
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Mejor Multijugador
- Back 4 Blood
- It Takes Two
- Knockout City
- Monstger Hunter Rise
- New World
- Valheim
Juego Más Esperado
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- La secuela de The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Starfield
Innovación en Accesibilidad
- Far Cry 6
- Forza Horizon 5
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ratchet & Clank: Una Dimensión Aparte
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
Creador de Contenido del Año
- Dream
- Fuslie
- Gaules
- Ibai
- TheGrefg
Mejor Esports
- Call of Duty
- Counter Strike: Global Offensive
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Valorant
Mejor Atleta Esports
- Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr
- Heo ‘ShowMaker’ Su
- Magomed ‘Collapse’ Khalilov
- Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev
- Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo
Mejor Equipo Esports
- Atlanta FaZe
- DWG KIA
- Natus Vincere
- Sentinels
- Team Spirit
Mejor Entrenador Esports
- Airat ‘Silent’ Gaziev
- Andrey ‘ENGH’ Sholokhov
- Andrii ‘B1ad3’ Horodenskyi
- James ‘Crowder’ Crowder’
- Kim ‘kkOma’ Jeong-gyun
Mejor Evento Esports
- 2021 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
- The International 2021
- Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters