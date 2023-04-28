Sanidad
Sanidad ordena la retirada de varios cosméticos por tener sustancias prohibidas: estos son los afectados
Los productos afectados contienen sustancias prohibidas y Sanidad recomienda no utilizarlos.
Publicidad
Nueva alerta sanitaria. Esta vez por la presencia de sustancias prohibidas en cosméticos, hasta el punto de que la Agencia Española de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios (AEMPS) ha pedido su retirada del mercado.
La AEMPS informa de que la empresa Parfums Codibel ha fabricado productos cosméticos en unas instalaciones con condiciones técnico-sanitarias "muy deficientes" y asegura que tampoco ha presentado "la declaración responsable de actividades de fabricación de productos cosméticos que establece la normativa reguladora", explica el comunicado de Sanidad.
Sanidad comprobó que los productos fabricados no cumplían con los requisitos de etiquetado y que algunos de ellos contenían sustancias prohibidas, como butylphenyl methylpropional y/o hydroxyisohexyl-3-cyclohexene.
Se ha ordenado el cese de actividad y comercialización en las instalaciones de esa empresa, así como la retirada del mercado de los productos. Además, desde Sanidad piden a las personas que tengan alguno de esos productos que no los utilicen.
Más Noticias
En la siguiente listado puede consultar el listado de cosméticos afectados. Todas están fabricadas en instalaciones que no cumplen el Real Decreto 85/2015 y también se especifica qué sustancias prohibidas contienen:
- Acqua di compara: Butylphenyl methylpropional
- Agua de Rocas: Hydroxyisohexyl-3-cyclohexene
- Ainhoa: Hydroxyisohexyl-3-cyclohexene
- Amor
- Anisais de Compara: Butylphenyl methylpropional
- Arcangel
- Arenas Black and gold: Butylphenyl methylpropional
- Baby:
- Blue de compara caixa blava
- Blue de compara caixa negra
- Boys
- Canal 5
- Cleo: Hydroxyisohexyl-3-cyclohexene
- Clinica de compara: Butylphenyl methylpropional
- Co de compara: Butylphenyl methylpropional
- Compara codec: Butylphenyl methylpropional Hydroxyisohexyl-3-cyclohexene
- Compara JPG: Butylphenyl methylpropional
- Compara perfums Paris: Butylphenyl methylpropional
- Compara ultra
- Deliciosa Dona
- Dona compara: Butylphenyl methylpropional
- Dulce Compara (blau): Butylphenyl methylpropional
- Dulce Compara (marró): Butylphenyl methylpropional
- Egoismo
- El milagro
- Esencia
- Fantasia
- Femme 10: Butylphenyl methylpropional
- Femme 11: Butylphenyl methylpropional
- Femme 14: Butylphenyl methylpropional
- Femme 16: Butylphenyl methylpropional
- Femme 2: Butylphenyl methylpropional
- Femme 20: Butylphenyl methylpropional
- Femme 27: Butylphenyl methylpropional
- Femme 29: Butylphenyl methylpropional
- Femme 30: Butylphenyl methylpropional
- Femme 34: Butylphenyl methylpropional
- Femme 36: Butylphenyl methylpropional
- Femme 4: Butylphenyl methylpropional
- Femme 40: Butylphenyl methylpropional
- Femme 42: Butylphenyl methylpropional
- Femme 5: Butylphenyl methylpropional
- Femme 8: Butylphenyl methylpropional
- Femme metal.lic
- Femme vidre
- Fire and hit
- Flores by compara: Hydroxyisohexyl-3-cyclohexene
- For night woman
- For one woman
- Gaudi parfums
- Girls
- H.B.O.S (negro), pot marró: Hydroxyisohexyl-3-cyclohexene
- H.B.O.S ref 1008 (blau clar): Butylphenyl methylpropional
- Homme 21: Butylphenyl methylpropional
- Homme 26: Butylphenyl methylpropional
- Homme 3: Butylphenyl methylpropional
- Homme 7: Butylphenyl methylpropional
- Klain one by compara: Butylphenyl methylpropional Hydroxyisohexyl-3-cyclohexene
- Latino absoluto
- Loren blau cel: Butylphenyl methylpropional
- Loren blau marí: Butylphenyl methylpropional
- Milenium: Butylphenyl methylpropional
- Narcissus
- Olivia: Butylphenyl methylpropional
- Rococo mademoiselle
- Salvaje: Butylphenyl methylpropional
- Solamente compara
- Tierra
- Victorioso: Butylphenyl methylpropional
- Water de compara: Hydroxyisohexyl-3-cyclohexene
- Woman for night
Publicidad