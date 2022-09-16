Antena 3 Antena 3 Logo Noticias Antena 3 Noticias Logo
Semana de la Moda Londres 2022

Semana de la Moda de Londres 2022: Programa, horario y desfiles

La Semana de la Moda de Londres va a estar presentada por Clearpay . Empieza hoy 16 de septiembre y tendrá su fin el día 20. Este año combinan híbrido digital-físico. La plataforma digital LFW es de libre acceso para todos, te contamos todos los desfiles y horarios aquí en Antena 3 Noticias.

Semana de la Moda de Londres 2022

Semana de la Moda de Londres 2022 Getty

Lara Palomo
Publicado:

La Semana de la Moda de Londres 2022 es una de las que más dura, concretamente seis días. Son seis días llenos de desfiles, eventos, fiestas, presentaciones y muchas actividades que se podrán seguir de forma digital.

Hoy 17 de septiembre, da comienzo la London Fashion Week. Una semana que tendrá su fin el 20 de septiembre.

Calendario del London Fashion Week 2022

Estos son los eventos y desfiles de la Semana de la Moda de Londres:

Jueves 15 de febrero de 2022

18:00 – 19:00h Daniel W. Fletcher SS23 Catwal (solo con invitación)

18:00 – 20:00h Isabel Manns– RSVP

18:00- 20:00 – OXFAM- Fashion Fighting Poverty (solo con invitación)

18:00 – 21:00h Conde Nast College Graduate Showcase desfile

19:00- 22:30h Evento de inahuguración por Boss

19:00 hasta tarde "Cuero Autentico. Mantenganse Diferentes" Premios Internacionales de Estudiantes de diseño del mundo

Viernes 16 de febrero de 2022:

8:30 – 9:30h London Fashion Week Networking Breakfast (Desayuno de trabajo online de la Semana de la Moda) Solo invitación.

8:30 – 9:30h Noon by Noor SS23 APPOINTMENTS- RSVP

9:30 – 11:30h Leo Carlton- (Sólo invitación)

10:00h SOHUMAN (Sólo invitación)

11:00h Paul Costelloe (sólo invitación)

11:30 – 13:30h Sarah Regensburger (Presentación sólo con invitación)

12:00h Bora Aksu (sólo invitación)

13:00h FASHION EAST (sólo invitación)

13:30-15:30 HARRI (presentacion solo con invitación)

14:00h Edward Crutchley (sólo invitación)

15:00h INGRID KRAFTCHENKO (sólo con invitación)

16:00h Poster Girl (sólo con invitación)

17:00h Mark Fast (sólo con invitación)

19:00h paria/FARZANEH

20:00h RAF SIMONS

20:30-22:30 Mishus Spring Summer 2023

20:30-22:30 TRAN HUNG

20:30-23:00 Kaushik Velendra- Pre Diwali Party (sólo invitación)

20:30- 23:30 NOK NOK "THE LAST AFFAIS" SS23 Collection Showcase

20:30- Tarde De La Vali Present: The Summer Closing Party

16:00h On|Offpresents Jack Irving

16:30 – 18:30h RIXO

17:00h Mark Fast

18:00h Matty Bovan

19:00h S.S.Daley

20:00h London College of Fashion

20:30h en adelante

21:30h Kaushik Velendra Otoño-Invierno 2022

22:00h Cena de RIXO VIP

22:00h Rue Agthonis Otoño-Invierno 2022

22:30h DUMEBI Boutique Opening y Fashion Show

22:30h Silk Road Fashion

23:00h Aynié & La Rando Otoño-Invierno 2022

23:00h Ning Dynasty Otoño-Invierno 2022 presentación y afterparty

00:00h evento de Never Fade London x Mess Mag

tarde: Coming to America – Pasarela de Alta Costura propia

tarde: NOK NOK x 5’ELEVEN Magazine “THE PENTHOUSE”

21:00h– tarde Fiesta de relanzamiento de ES Magazine

DIGITAL:

10:00-10:09h DiscoveryLAB presents: Max Zara Sterck

10:10-10:19h DiscoveryLAB presents: Johanna PARV

10:20- 10:29h DiscoveryLAB presents: Xu Zhang

11:00- 11:14h SOHUMAN

11:15-11:29h palmer//harding

11:30-11:44h MITHRIDATE

11:45-11:59h av vatterv

12:30- 12:44h NU

12:45-12:59h VINTI ANDERWS

14:00-14:29h EDWARD CRUTCHLEY

14:45-14:59h ON/OFF

15:00- 15:29h INGRID KRAFTCHENKO

20:00-20:29 RAF SIMONS

Sábado 17 de febrero de 2022

9:30 – 11:30h newgen (presentación)

9:30 – 12:30h TOGA

10:00h Nensi Dojaka

10:30-12:30h RAY CHU

10:30- 13:30h COMPLETEDWORKS

11:00h Eudon Choi

12:00h Roberta Einer

13:00h FEBEN

14:00h Molly Goddard

14:30- 18:30h Stephen Jones Millinery

15:00h Huishan Zhang

15:30- 16:30h hai

15:30-17:30h RIXO

16:00h S.S Daley

17:00h: Masha Popva

18:00h: Burberry

19:00h: Pam Hogg

20:00h: JW Anderson

20:30- 21:00 Jaded Life Collective presents Time Traveller Catwalk Six Park Lane

20:30-21:30h MAXHOSA AFRICA SS23 Show: ALKEBULAN

20:30- 21:30h RUE AGTHONIS SS23 Runway Show

20:30- 21:40 L SAHA Spring/Summer 2023

20:30- 22:00 ALL THINGS FASHION- FASHIONISA CATWALK (PASARELA)

20:30-23:30 Unhidden- A New Era in Fashion

20:30-23:30 Vivz World Fashion Week featuring Jayne Pierson Catwalk Show SS23

20:30- Tarde Diet Coke by Kate Moss: 40th Birthday Party

DIGITAL:

10:00- 10:09h DicoveryLAB presents: ONRUSHW23FH

10:10-10:19h DiscoveryLAB presents: Colin Horgan

10:20- 10:29h DiscoveryLAB presents: Treddenick

10:30-10:44h TOGA

10:45- 10:59h VICTOR WRONG

12:30- 12:44h JENS LAUGESEN

12:45-12:59h oqLiq

17:00.17:29 MASHA POPOVA

Domingo 18 de febrero de 2022

9:00 h KWK by KAY KWOK

9:30-17:00h Margaret Howell

10:00h EFTYCHIA

11:00h 16Arlington

11:30- 13:30h J E CAI

12:00h Rejina Pyo

13:00h David Koma

14:00h HALPERN

14:30-16:30h ABIGAIL AJOBI

15:00h yuhan wang

16:00h Simone Rocha

17:00h TOVE

18:00h ERDEM

19:00h Stefan Cooke

20:00h Richard Quinn

20:30 – 21:30h AADNEVIK Catwalk Show

20:30-21:30h Molini London Spring Summer 2022

20:30- 22:00h NET-A-POTER Vanguard x BFC Cocktail

20:30-22:30 CClio Peppiatt Bridal Launch- Drinks Reception

20:30- 22:30h jakke SS23 Dinner

20:30-22:30 LULA LAORA Runway video screening

20:30- Tarde Saul Nash presents Rituals: A celebration

20:30- Tarde SSJHENI SS23 Fashion show & party- Testament

DIGITAL:

10:00-10:29h EFTYCHIA

11:00- 11:29h 16Arlington

11:30-11:44h Accidental Cutting

11:45- 11:59h Agné Kuzmickaité

12:00-12:14h Margaret Howell

15:00-15:29h yuhan wang Livestream

19:00- 19:29h Stefan Cooke

Lunes 19 de febrero de 2022:

9:30 – 11:30h ANCUTA SARCA

11:00h Chopova Lowena

12:00h ROKSANDA

12:30-14:30 EDELINE LEE

13:00h PRONOUNCE

14:00h Sinéad O'Dwyer

15:00h Christopher Kane

16:00h Supriya LELE

16:30 – 18:30h Chet Lo

18:00h Dilara Findikoglu

18:30 – 20:30h Emilia Wickstead

19:00h PAUL & JOE

19:30-20:30h DI PETSA

20:00h Helen Anthony

20:30 - 21:30h Annie’s Ibiza Collection Launch, Catwalk Show & Private cockta...

20:30 - 21:30h RUIRUI DENG SS23 RUNWAY SHOW

20:30 - 22:30h Caroline Rush and Sacha Mascolo-Tarbuck co-host the relaunch o...

20:30 - 22:30h JCA: Patrick McDowell x MA fashion show and party

20:30 - 23:00h Gavin Bond ‘Being There’ at Claridge’s ArtSpace presented by M...

20:30 - 23:00h MUSEO presents - opening party

21:00 - 22:00h Helen Anthony SS23 Runway Show After Party

21:00 - 22:45h Klamby SS23 Collection Runway and Reception

21:00 - 23:00h An audience & Textiles by GeeGee Collection

DIGITAL:

11:00 - 11:29h APUJAN

12:15 - 12:29h ABIGAIL AJOBI

12:30 - 12:44h MA Fashion, Kingston University

13:00 - 13:29h PRONOUNCE

14:00 - 14:29h Livestream

13:00-13:29 Sinéad O'Dwyer

17:00 - 17:00h 29Chet Lo

Martes 20 de febrero de 2022

12:00h BMUET(TE)

14:00h SUSAN FANG

18:30 - 19:00 Istituto Marangoni London - Collections '22

18:30 - 21:30 Celebrating NewGen, Hosted by TikTok

21:00 - 22:30 SERERA fashion show - viking sea heroes

DIGITAL:

10:00 - 10:09h DiscoveryLAB presents: ANDREJ GRONAU

10:10 - 10:19h DiscoveryLAB presents: COMMON Å COMMUNE

10:20 - 10:29h DiscoveryLAB presents: FORME DE FLUIDITÉ

11:30 - 11:44 8ON8

11:45 - 11:59h XANDER ZHOU

12:00 - 12:29h BMUET(TE)

14:00 - 14:14h Kaushik Velendra

14:15 - 14:29h MARRKNULL

14:30 - 14:44h RIXO

14:45 - 14:59h yuhan wang

15:00 - 15:29h LUPE GAJARDO

