Semana de la Moda Londres 2022
Semana de la Moda de Londres 2022: Programa, horario y desfiles
La Semana de la Moda de Londres va a estar presentada por Clearpay . Empieza hoy 16 de septiembre y tendrá su fin el día 20. Este año combinan híbrido digital-físico. La plataforma digital LFW es de libre acceso para todos, te contamos todos los desfiles y horarios aquí en Antena 3 Noticias.
La Semana de la Moda de Londres 2022 es una de las que más dura, concretamente seis días. Son seis días llenos de desfiles, eventos, fiestas, presentaciones y muchas actividades que se podrán seguir de forma digital.
Hoy 17 de septiembre, da comienzo la London Fashion Week. Una semana que tendrá su fin el 20 de septiembre.
Calendario del London Fashion Week 2022
Estos son los eventos y desfiles de la Semana de la Moda de Londres:
Jueves 15 de febrero de 2022
18:00 – 19:00h Daniel W. Fletcher SS23 Catwal (solo con invitación)
18:00 – 20:00h Isabel Manns– RSVP
18:00- 20:00 – OXFAM- Fashion Fighting Poverty (solo con invitación)
18:00 – 21:00h Conde Nast College Graduate Showcase desfile
19:00- 22:30h Evento de inahuguración por Boss
19:00 hasta tarde "Cuero Autentico. Mantenganse Diferentes" Premios Internacionales de Estudiantes de diseño del mundo
Viernes 16 de febrero de 2022:
8:30 – 9:30h London Fashion Week Networking Breakfast (Desayuno de trabajo online de la Semana de la Moda) Solo invitación.
8:30 – 9:30h Noon by Noor SS23 APPOINTMENTS- RSVP
9:30 – 11:30h Leo Carlton- (Sólo invitación)
10:00h SOHUMAN (Sólo invitación)
11:00h Paul Costelloe (sólo invitación)
11:30 – 13:30h Sarah Regensburger (Presentación sólo con invitación)
12:00h Bora Aksu (sólo invitación)
13:00h FASHION EAST (sólo invitación)
13:30-15:30 HARRI (presentacion solo con invitación)
14:00h Edward Crutchley (sólo invitación)
15:00h INGRID KRAFTCHENKO (sólo con invitación)
16:00h Poster Girl (sólo con invitación)
17:00h Mark Fast (sólo con invitación)
19:00h paria/FARZANEH
20:00h RAF SIMONS
20:30-22:30 Mishus Spring Summer 2023
20:30-22:30 TRAN HUNG
20:30-23:00 Kaushik Velendra- Pre Diwali Party (sólo invitación)
20:30- 23:30 NOK NOK "THE LAST AFFAIS" SS23 Collection Showcase
20:30- Tarde De La Vali Present: The Summer Closing Party
16:00h On|Offpresents Jack Irving
16:30 – 18:30h RIXO
17:00h Mark Fast
18:00h Matty Bovan
19:00h S.S.Daley
20:00h London College of Fashion
20:30h en adelante
21:30h Kaushik Velendra Otoño-Invierno 2022
22:00h Cena de RIXO VIP
22:00h Rue Agthonis Otoño-Invierno 2022
22:30h DUMEBI Boutique Opening y Fashion Show
22:30h Silk Road Fashion
23:00h Aynié & La Rando Otoño-Invierno 2022
23:00h Ning Dynasty Otoño-Invierno 2022 presentación y afterparty
00:00h evento de Never Fade London x Mess Mag
tarde: Coming to America – Pasarela de Alta Costura propia
tarde: NOK NOK x 5’ELEVEN Magazine “THE PENTHOUSE”
21:00h– tarde Fiesta de relanzamiento de ES Magazine
DIGITAL:
10:00-10:09h DiscoveryLAB presents: Max Zara Sterck
10:10-10:19h DiscoveryLAB presents: Johanna PARV
10:20- 10:29h DiscoveryLAB presents: Xu Zhang
11:00- 11:14h SOHUMAN
11:15-11:29h palmer//harding
11:30-11:44h MITHRIDATE
11:45-11:59h av vatterv
12:30- 12:44h NU
12:45-12:59h VINTI ANDERWS
14:00-14:29h EDWARD CRUTCHLEY
14:45-14:59h ON/OFF
15:00- 15:29h INGRID KRAFTCHENKO
20:00-20:29 RAF SIMONS
Sábado 17 de febrero de 2022
9:30 – 11:30h newgen (presentación)
9:30 – 12:30h TOGA
10:00h Nensi Dojaka
10:30-12:30h RAY CHU
10:30- 13:30h COMPLETEDWORKS
11:00h Eudon Choi
12:00h Roberta Einer
13:00h FEBEN
14:00h Molly Goddard
14:30- 18:30h Stephen Jones Millinery
15:00h Huishan Zhang
15:30- 16:30h hai
15:30-17:30h RIXO
16:00h S.S Daley
17:00h: Masha Popva
18:00h: Burberry
19:00h: Pam Hogg
20:00h: JW Anderson
20:30- 21:00 Jaded Life Collective presents Time Traveller Catwalk Six Park Lane
20:30-21:30h MAXHOSA AFRICA SS23 Show: ALKEBULAN
20:30- 21:30h RUE AGTHONIS SS23 Runway Show
20:30- 21:40 L SAHA Spring/Summer 2023
20:30- 22:00 ALL THINGS FASHION- FASHIONISA CATWALK (PASARELA)
20:30-23:30 Unhidden- A New Era in Fashion
20:30-23:30 Vivz World Fashion Week featuring Jayne Pierson Catwalk Show SS23
20:30- Tarde Diet Coke by Kate Moss: 40th Birthday Party
DIGITAL:
10:00- 10:09h DicoveryLAB presents: ONRUSHW23FH
10:10-10:19h DiscoveryLAB presents: Colin Horgan
10:20- 10:29h DiscoveryLAB presents: Treddenick
10:30-10:44h TOGA
10:45- 10:59h VICTOR WRONG
12:30- 12:44h JENS LAUGESEN
12:45-12:59h oqLiq
17:00.17:29 MASHA POPOVA
Domingo 18 de febrero de 2022
9:00 h KWK by KAY KWOK
9:30-17:00h Margaret Howell
10:00h EFTYCHIA
11:00h 16Arlington
11:30- 13:30h J E CAI
12:00h Rejina Pyo
13:00h David Koma
14:00h HALPERN
14:30-16:30h ABIGAIL AJOBI
15:00h yuhan wang
16:00h Simone Rocha
17:00h TOVE
18:00h ERDEM
19:00h Stefan Cooke
20:00h Richard Quinn
20:30 – 21:30h AADNEVIK Catwalk Show
20:30-21:30h Molini London Spring Summer 2022
20:30- 22:00h NET-A-POTER Vanguard x BFC Cocktail
20:30-22:30 CClio Peppiatt Bridal Launch- Drinks Reception
20:30- 22:30h jakke SS23 Dinner
20:30-22:30 LULA LAORA Runway video screening
20:30- Tarde Saul Nash presents Rituals: A celebration
20:30- Tarde SSJHENI SS23 Fashion show & party- Testament
DIGITAL:
10:00-10:29h EFTYCHIA
11:00- 11:29h 16Arlington
11:30-11:44h Accidental Cutting
11:45- 11:59h Agné Kuzmickaité
12:00-12:14h Margaret Howell
15:00-15:29h yuhan wang Livestream
19:00- 19:29h Stefan Cooke
Lunes 19 de febrero de 2022:
9:30 – 11:30h ANCUTA SARCA
11:00h Chopova Lowena
12:00h ROKSANDA
12:30-14:30 EDELINE LEE
13:00h PRONOUNCE
14:00h Sinéad O'Dwyer
15:00h Christopher Kane
16:00h Supriya LELE
16:30 – 18:30h Chet Lo
18:00h Dilara Findikoglu
18:30 – 20:30h Emilia Wickstead
19:00h PAUL & JOE
19:30-20:30h DI PETSA
20:00h Helen Anthony
20:30 - 21:30h Annie’s Ibiza Collection Launch, Catwalk Show & Private cockta...
20:30 - 21:30h RUIRUI DENG SS23 RUNWAY SHOW
20:30 - 22:30h Caroline Rush and Sacha Mascolo-Tarbuck co-host the relaunch o...
20:30 - 22:30h JCA: Patrick McDowell x MA fashion show and party
20:30 - 23:00h Gavin Bond ‘Being There’ at Claridge’s ArtSpace presented by M...
20:30 - 23:00h MUSEO presents - opening party
21:00 - 22:00h Helen Anthony SS23 Runway Show After Party
21:00 - 22:45h Klamby SS23 Collection Runway and Reception
21:00 - 23:00h An audience & Textiles by GeeGee Collection
DIGITAL:
11:00 - 11:29h APUJAN
12:15 - 12:29h ABIGAIL AJOBI
12:30 - 12:44h MA Fashion, Kingston University
13:00 - 13:29h PRONOUNCE
14:00 - 14:29h Livestream
13:00-13:29 Sinéad O'Dwyer
17:00 - 17:00h 29Chet Lo
Martes 20 de febrero de 2022
12:00h BMUET(TE)
14:00h SUSAN FANG
18:30 - 19:00 Istituto Marangoni London - Collections '22
18:30 - 21:30 Celebrating NewGen, Hosted by TikTok
21:00 - 22:30 SERERA fashion show - viking sea heroes
DIGITAL:
10:00 - 10:09h DiscoveryLAB presents: ANDREJ GRONAU
10:10 - 10:19h DiscoveryLAB presents: COMMON Å COMMUNE
10:20 - 10:29h DiscoveryLAB presents: FORME DE FLUIDITÉ
11:30 - 11:44 8ON8
11:45 - 11:59h XANDER ZHOU
12:00 - 12:29h BMUET(TE)
14:00 - 14:14h Kaushik Velendra
14:15 - 14:29h MARRKNULL
14:30 - 14:44h RIXO
14:45 - 14:59h yuhan wang
15:00 - 15:29h LUPE GAJARDO
