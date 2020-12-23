Publicidad
Correos
Horario de Correos en Navidad de 2020 y medidas de seguridad
El horario de Correos de tu barrio puede variar esta Navidad. Debido a la pandemia del coronavirus, se están enviando muchos paquetes, y las oficinas de Correos cuenta con todas las medidas de seguridad. A continuación podrás ver el horario de Correos en Nochebuena y Nochevieja.
Este 2020 ha sido sin duda un año atípico debido a la pandemia del coronavirus y son muchos los que han elegido Correos para enviar sus paquetes en un año en el que tanta necesidad de cariño tenemos. Las oficinas de Correos funcionan con total normalidad y tienen todas las medidas de seguridad para evitar contagios de coronavirus.
Sin embargo, con las fiestas de Navidad, el horario de Correos en Nochebuena y en Nochevieja varía, y las oficinas no estarán abiertas hasta tan tarde.
Correos goza de tal buena salud, que ha anunciado que habrá oposiciones en 2021 donde se ofertan 3.381 empleos fijos para funciones de reparto de envíos, tares de logística y atención al cliente en las oficinas.
A continuación, puedes ver el horario, por comunidades, de cada oficina de Correos esta Navidad:
Andalucía
ALMERÍA AV BLAS INFANTE 30. Nochebuena 09:30 a 13:00. Nochevieja 09:30 a 13:00
JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA CTRA SEVILLA 34 (RECREO SAN JOSE-HIPERCOR). Nochebuena 09:00 a 20:00. Nochevieja 09:00 a 20:00
CÁDIZ AV CORTES DE CADIZ 1 (EL CORTE INGLES). Nochebuena 09:00 a 20:00. Nochevieja 09:00 a 20:00
CÓRDOBA JOSE CRUZ CONDE, 15. Nochebuena 09:30 a 13:00. Nochevieja 09:30 a 13:00
GRANADA ARABIAL, 97 (HIPERCOR). Nochebuena 09:00 a 20:00. Nochevieja 09:00 a 20:00
HUELVA AV ALCALDE FEDERICO MOLINA ORTA 1 A. Nochebuena 09:00 a 20:00. Nochevieja 09:00 a 20:00
JAÉN AV DE MADRID 31 (CORTE INGLES). Nochebuena 09:00 a 20:00. Nochevieja 09:00 a 20:00
MARBELLA RAMON ARECES, S/N (HIPERCOR). Nochebuena 10:00 a 20:00. Nochevieja 10:00 a 20:00
MÁLAGA AV ANDALUCIA 4 (EL CORTE INGLES). Nochebuena 10:00 a 20:00. Nochevieja 10:00 a 20:00
CALA DEL MORAL (LA) ARROYO DE TOTALAN 36, C.C. LA VICTORIA (CARREFOUR). Nochebuena 10:00 a 14:00. Nochevieja 10:00 a 14:00
FUENGIROLA C. COMERCIAL PARQUE MIRAMAR. Nochebuena 10:00 a 14:00. Nochevieja 10:00 a 14:00
SEVILLA AV. DIEGO MARTINEZ BARRIO (CC VIAPOL-CENTER). Nochebuena 09:30 a 13:00. Nochevieja 09:30 a 13:00
Aragón
HUESCA COSO ALTO 14. Nochebuena 09:30 a 13:00. Nochevieja 09:30 a 13:00
TERUEL YAGUE DE SALAS, 19. Nochebuena 09:30 a 13:00. Nochevieja 09:30 a 13:00
ZARAGOZA SAGASTA, 6 (EL CORTE INGLES). Nochebuena 09:00 a 20:00. Nochevieja 09:00 a 20:00
Asturias
OVIEDO GENERAL ELORZA, 75 (CORTE INGLES). Nochebuena 09:00 a 20:00. Nochevieja 09:00 a 20:00
AVILÉS CTRA DE GRADO, S/N (EL CORTE INGLES). Nochebuena 09:00 a 20:00. Nochevieja 09:00 a 20:00
GIJÓN RAMÓN ARECES , 2 (HIPERCOR). Nochebuena 09:00 a 20:00. Nochevieja 09:00 a 20:00
Baleares
PALMA CALLE CONSTITUCIÓN , 6. Nochebuena 09:30 a 13:00. Nochevieja 09:30 a 13:00
PALMA AV. ALEJANDRO ROSSELLO, 12 (EL CORTE INGLES). Nochebuena 09:00 a 20:00. Nochevieja 09:00 a 20:00
IBIZA ISIDORO MACABICH, 67. Nochebuena 09:30 a 13:00. Nochevieja 09:30 a 13:00
Canarias
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA AV. JOSE MESA Y LOPEZ, 18 (EL CORTE INGLES). Nochebuena 09:30 a 20:00. Nochevieja 09:30 a 20:00
SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE AV. TRES DE MAYO, S/N (EL CORTE INGLES). Nochebuena 09:30 a 20:00. Nochevieja 09:30 a 20:00
ARRECIFE (LANZAROTE) LA MARINA, 8. Nochebuena 09:30 a 13:00. Nochevieja 09:30 a 13:00
PUERTO DEL ROSARIO (FUERTEVENTURA) CANALEJAS 2. Nochebuena 09:30 a 13:00. Nochevieja 09:30 a 13:00
Cantabia
SANTANDER LUCIANO MALUMBRES S/N (CC BAHIA DE SANTANDER). Nochebuena 10:00 a 20:00. Nochevieja 10:00 a 20:00
SANTANDER EDUARDO GARCIA DEL RIO S/N (CC PEÑACASTILLO. Nochebuena) 10:00 a 20:00. Nochevieja 10:00 a 20:00
Castilla La Mancha
ALBACETE AV ESPAÑA 30 (EL CORTE INGLES). Nochebuena 09:00 a 20:00. Nochevieja 09:00 a 20:00
CIUDAD REAL PL. CONSTITUCION, 4. Nochebuena 09:30 a 13:00. Nochevieja 09:30 a 13:00
CUENCA PRINCESA ZAIDA 5 (PROVISIONAL). Nochebuena 09:30 a 13:00. Nochevieja 09:30 a 13:00
GUADALAJARA AV EDUARDO GUITIAN S/N (EL CORTE INGLES). Nochebuena 09:00 a 20:00. Nochevieja 09:00 a 20:00
TOLEDO DUQUE DE LERMA, 21. Nochebuena 09:30 a 13:00. Nochevieja 09:30 a 13:00
Castilla y León
ÁVILA PL.CATEDRAL 2. Nochebuena 09:30 a 13:00. Nochevieja 09:30 a 13:00
BURGOS AV CASTILLA Y LEON 22 (LOCAL A-44 Y 45). Nochebuena 10:00 a 20:00. Nochevieja 10:00 a 20:00
LEON FRAY LUIS DE LEON 21 (EL CORTE INGLES). Nochebuena 10:00 a 20:00. Nochevieja 10:00 a 20:00
PONFERRADA AV DE ASTURIAS S/N (C/V AV DE LA CONSTITUCION). Nochebuena 10:00 a 20:00. Nochevieja 10:00 a 20:00
PALENCIA PLAZA DE LEON 8. Nochebuena 09:30 a 13:00. Nochevieja 09:30 a 13:00
SALAMANCA GRAN VIA, 25-29. Nochebuena 09:30 a 13:00. Nochevieja 09:30 a 13:00
SEGOVIA POLIGONO INDUSTRIAL EL CERRO (EROSKI). Nochebuena 09:00 a 20.00. Nochevieja 09:00 a 20.00
VALLADOLID PS. ZORRILLA, 130-132 (EL CORTE INGLES). Nochebuena 10:00 a 20:00. Nochevieja 10:00 a 20:00
ZAMORA SANTA CLARA, 15. Nochebuena 09:30 a 13:00. Nochevieja 09:30 a 13:00
SORIA PS. ESPOLON, 6. Nochebuena 09:30 a 13:00. Nochevieja 09:30 a 13:00
Cataluña
BARCELONA AV. DIAGONAL, 208 LOCAL C 117 (C.C. LES GLORIES). Nochebuena 10:00 a 16:00. Nochevieja 10:00 a 16:00
BARCELONA AV. DIAGONAL, 617 (EL CORTE INGLES). Nochebuena 09:30 a 20:00. Nochevieja 09:30 a 20:00
CORNELLA DE LLOBREGAT SALVADOR DALI, 15-19 (HIPERCOR). Nochebuena 09:30 a 20:00. Nochevieja 09:30 a 20:00
BADALONA OLOF PALME 28-36, LOCAL 18 (CC MONTIGALA). Nochebuena 10:00 a 16:00. Nochevieja 10:00 a 16:00
GIRONA AVDA RAMON FOLCH, 2. Nochebuena 09:30 a 13:00. Nochevieja 09:30 a 13:00
GIRONA CTRA. BARCELONA, 106-110 (HIPERCOR) 09:30 a 20:00. Nochevieja 09:30 a 20:00
LLEIDA RAMBLA FERRAN, 16. Nochebuena 09:30 a 13:00. Nochevieja 09:30 a 13:00
TARRAGONA PL. CORSINI, S/N. Nochebuena 09:30 a 13:00. Nochevieja 09:30 a 13:00
BARCELONA CASTELLNOU, 57. Nochebuena 09:30 a 13:00
BARCELONA AV. DE PEDRALBES, 22. Nochebuena-24 09:30 a 13:00
BARCELONA RONDA UNIVERSITAT, . Nochebuena23 09:30 a 13:00
BARCELONA VALENCIA, 231. Nochebuena 09:30 a 13:00
BARCELONA INDEPENDENCIA, 333. Nochebuena 09:30 a 13:00
Ceuta
CEUTA PL. DE ESPAÑA S/N. Nochebuena 09:30 a 13:00. Nochevieja 09:30 a 13:00
Extremadura
BADAJOZ PL.CONQUISTADORES S/N (EL CORTE INGLES). Nochebuena 09:00 a 20:00. Nochevieja 09:00 a 20:00
CACERES AVDA. ESPAÑA 4. Nochebuena 09:30 a 13:00. Nochevieja 09:30 a 13:00
Galicia
SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA RESTOÑAL, 50. Nochebuena 09:00 a 20:00. Nochevieja 09:00 a 20:00
CORUÑA (A) AV. RAMON Y CAJAL, 57-59 (EL CORTE INGLES). Nochebuena 09:00 a 20:00. Nochevieja 09:00 a 20:00
CORUÑA (A) RONDA OUTEIRO, 419 (CARREFOUR). Nochebuena 10:00 a 20:00. Nochevieja 10:00 a 20:00
LUGO SAN PEDRO 5. Nochebuena 09:30 a 13:00. Nochevieja 09:30 a 13:00
OURENSE PROGRESO, 53. Nochebuena 09:30 a 13:00. Nochevieja 09:30 a 13:00
PONTEVEDRA OLIVA, 19-21. Nochebuena 09:30 a 13:00. Nochevieja 09:30 a 13:00
VIGO GRAN VIA, 25-27 (EL CORTE INGLES. Nochebuena) 09:00 a 20:00. Nochevieja 09:00 a 20:00
Madrid
MADRID MONFORTE DE LEMOS, 36. Nochebuena 09:30 a 14.00. Nochevieja 09:30 a 14.00
MADRID PRECIADOS, 3. Nochebuena 09:00 a 20:00. Nochevieja 09:00 a 20:00
POZUELO DE ALARCON CAMINO CERRO DE LOS GAMOS S/N. Nochebuena 09:00 a 20:00. Nochevieja 09:00 a 20:00
ALCORCON SAHAGUN, S/N (HIPERCOR). Nochebuena 09:00 a 20:00. Nochevieja 09:00 a 20:00
ALCOBENDAS CTRA. BURGOS, KM. 14,500 (CARREFOUR). Nochebuena 10:00 a 14:00. Nochevieja 10:00 a 14:00
RIVAS-VACIAMADRID AV. TECNICA, S/N (CARREFOUR). Nochebuena 10:00 a 14:00. Nochevieja 10:00 a 14:00
MOSTOLES CRTA N-V KM 19 (CC CARREFOUR). Nochebuena 10:00 a 14:00. Nochevieja 10:00 a 14:00
ALCALA DE HENARES AV. JUAN CARLOS I, S/N (HIPERCOR). Nochebuena 09:00 a 20:00. Nochevieja 09:00 a 20:00
Melilla
MELILLA PEDRO NAVARRO CV MARQUES MONTEMAR. Nochebuena 09:30 a 13:00. Nochevieja 09:30 a 13:00
Murcia
MURCIA PLAZA CIRCULAR, 8. Nochebuena 09:30 a 13:00. Nochevieja 09:30 a 13:00
Navarra
PAMPLONA-IRUÑA BARRIO DE LA MOREA S/N. Nochebuena 10:00 a 20:00. Nochevieja 10:00 a 20:00
País Vasco
VITORIA-GASTEIZ POSTAS, 9. Nochebuena 09:30 a 13:00. Nochevieja 09:30 a 13:00
DONOSTIA-SAN SEBASTIAN PL. DE IRUN, S/N C.C. ARCCO-AMARA. Nochebuena 09:30 a 14:00. Nochevieja 09:30 a 14:00
BILBAO ALAMEDA URQUIJO, 19. Nochebuena 09:30 a 13:00. Nochevieja 09:30 a 13:00
La Rioja
LOGROÑO PEREZ GALDOS 40. Nochebuena 09:30 a 13:00. Nochevieja 09:30 a 13:00
Comunidad Valenciana
ALICANTE/ALACANT PLAZA GABRIEL MIRÓ, 7. Nochebuena 09:30 a 13:00. Nochevieja 09:00 a 13:00
VALENCIA PLAZA AYUNTAMIENTO, 24. Nochebuena 09:30 a 13:00. Nochevieja 09:30 a 13:00
CASTELLON DE LA PLANA PLAZA TETUAN, 41. Nochebuena 09:30 a 13:00. Nochevieja 09:30 a 13:00
ELCHE/ELX ALCALDE RAMON PASTOR S/N. Nochebuena 09:00 a 20:00. Nochevieja 09:00 a 20:00
CASTELLON DE LA PLANA PASEO DE MORELLA 1. Nochebuena 09:00 a 20:00. Nochevieja 09:00 a 20:00