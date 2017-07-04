La doble vara de medir de las redes con los desnudos de Wozniacki y Ezekiel Elliott

You can now add "cover boy" to Zeke's resume. pic.twitter.com/DSS8r0Jzef — ESPN (@espn) 26 de junio de 2017

Didn't need to see this before breakfast — Rodney (@Easy132) 26 de junio de 2017

Gay — mike gregory (@lemongregory) 26 de junio de 2017

SPORTS. THE S STANDS FOR SPORTS. NOT STRIPPERS — low key squidward (@ewwitzclutchy) 26 de junio de 2017

what the hell? — reuben (@ReubenAlxander) 26 de junio de 2017

Caroline Wozniacki is ready for Wimbledon … and the cover of ESPN’s ninth annual Body Issue. pic.twitter.com/MjpJFCmESE — ESPN (@espn) 27 de junio de 2017

Holy crow😍 — Brocko Belkowski (@BrockosModnLife) 27 de junio de 2017

I feel like these are more valuable than a Playboy mag — Bret (@Haughman101) 27 de junio de 2017