NUEVA POLÉMICA DEL AUSTRALIANO
NUEVA POLÉMICA DEL AUSTRALIANO
Kyrgios, el tenista díscolo, carga contra Kevin Durant: "Que te jodan, odio a los Warriors"
Nick Kyrgios tiene para todos. El tenista, conocido por sus salidas de tono contra Wawrinka o el público, ha elegido esta vez a los Warriors de la NBA y a Kevin Durant para 'rajar' contra ellos en Twitter: "Odio a los Warriors. Que le jodan a Kevin Durant".
And lol that last tweet about Me having a soft spot for KD was due to my girls friend stealing my phone. Fuck KD— Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) 4 de noviembre de 2016
Don't even feel good for the warriors, like well done. When the king and Kyrie Erving destroy you I will be the happiest person. I hate GS.— Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) 4 de noviembre de 2016
Redacción | Madrid | 04/11/2016