NUEVA POLÉMICA DEL AUSTRALIANO

Kyrgios, el tenista díscolo, carga contra Kevin Durant: "Que te jodan, odio a los Warriors"

Nick Kyrgios tiene para todos. El tenista, conocido por sus salidas de tono contra Wawrinka o el público, ha elegido esta vez a los Warriors de la NBA y a Kevin Durant para 'rajar' contra ellos en Twitter: "Odio a los Warriors. Que le jodan a Kevin Durant".

Redacción | Madrid | 04/11/2016

