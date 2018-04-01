La foto de una jugadora de hockey que se hace viral por dar el pecho a su hija en el vestuario

SERAH SMALL AMAMANTÓ A SU BEBÉ EN EL DESCANSO DE UN PARTIDO

Serah Small, jugadora de hockey, amamantó a su bebé de ocho meses, en el descanso de un partido de hockey y la foto ha dado la vuelta al mundo. "Al principio tuve miedo de publicar esa foto, que me encanta. La sociedad ha hecho algo sexual el pecho. Tras compartir la imagen me di cuenta de que no hay que sentir vergüenza si no orgullo", dijo.