Un jugador de los Harlequins se hace una escalofriante lesión en el dedo y sigue jugando hasta el final de partido

Fair play to @JHorwill playing for @Harlequins , hard as nails asking the Physio to tape this up to play on! pic.twitter.com/nB3N0FI2WA

Finger is looking normal again and all good! Thanks to Doc @mike_hayton for seeing me on a Sunday. Appreciate all the messages. #COYQ pic.twitter.com/UsHvGyLjBj