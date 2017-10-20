Antena 3 Noticias

JUEGOS OLÍMPICOS DE MÉXICO 1968

La injusta historia detrás del 'otro tipo' en el mítico podio del 'Black Power'

Es el podio de una final de 200 metros más célebre de las historia de los Juegos Olímpicos. Sucedió en México '68 y todos recordamos el gesto de Tommie Smith y John Carlos... sin embargo, ¿qué fue del australiano Peter Norman? Así fue su triste vuelta a casa.

Redacción | Madrid | 20/10/2017

