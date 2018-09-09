Publicidad
SALIÓ EN CAMILLA TRAS UN CHOQUE FORTUITO CON CARVAJAL
El tranquilizador mensaje de Luke Shaw: "Soy un luchador, ¡volveré pronto!"
Luke Shaw dio el susto en el partido entre Inglaterra y España en Wembley. El lateral del Manchester United se retiró en camilla tras un golpe fortuito con Carvajal y dejó a todos preocupados. Posteriormente mandó un mensaje tranquiilizador en Twitter: "Estoy en las mejores manos, gracias por todo el cariño y el apoyo".
Thank you for all the love and support I am doing fine and am in the best hands. I’m a fighter so I will be back soon! ❤💪🏼— Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) 8 de septiembre de 2018
