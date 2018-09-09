Antena 3 Antena 3 Logo Noticias Antena 3 Noticias Logo
Tiempo previsión
Tiempo variable A Tres Player A Tres Player

¿Qué estás buscando?

Luke Shaw, con Inglaterra

Publicidad

SALIÓ EN CAMILLA TRAS UN CHOQUE FORTUITO CON CARVAJAL

El tranquilizador mensaje de Luke Shaw: "Soy un luchador, ¡volveré pronto!"

Luke Shaw dio el susto en el partido entre Inglaterra y España en Wembley. El lateral del Manchester United se retiró en camilla tras un golpe fortuito con Carvajal y dejó a todos preocupados. Posteriormente mandó un mensaje tranquiilizador en Twitter: "Estoy en las mejores manos, gracias por todo el cariño y el apoyo".

redacción | Madrid
| 09.09.2018 13:36

Publicidad

Publicidad