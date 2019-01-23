[[LINK:EXTERNO|||https://www.instagram.com/p/Bs_CWJ8AgDB/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_medium=loading|||]]
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
[[LINK:EXTERNO|||https://www.instagram.com/p/Bs_CWJ8AgDB/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_medium=loading|||ZO TROTS♥️ 30 dec. 2015, 3 years ago. we went to camp nou as fans, and watched a game of your dream club. 23 jan. 2019, today. the day that you can tell the world you’re going to play for your dream club. you made that big dream reality. can't wait to enjoy every minute of it together. we’re gonna live your dream. ♥️😘]]
EN SU CUENTA DE INSTAGRAM
La novia de De Jong cuelga una foto en la que demuestra que el centrocampista era del Barcelona desde hace años
Mikky Kiemeney ha felicitado a su pareja tras fichar por el Barcelona y lo ha hecho con una fotografía en la que queda demostrado que el centrocampista holandés era seguidor del Barcelona desde hace años.
Redacción | Madrid | 23/01/2019