GRAN REPRESENTACIÓN DEL BARCELONA

Ibrahimovic desvela su XI ideal: Messi, Ronaldinho, Xavi, Nedved, Thuram...

El delantero sueco eligió su particular 'dream team' histórico. Sí, está Messi y algún que otro jugador del Barcelona también. Y, por supuesto, hay sorpresas en este particular once.

Redacción | Madrid | 02/12/2018

Ibrahimovic junto a Messi en su temporada en el Barcelona
Ibrahimovic junto a Messi en su temporada en el Barcelona | Getty Images

Zlatan Ibrahimovic ha montado su particular IX ideal entre los jugadores que han compartido vestuario con el delantero sueco. En ese particualr Dream Team hay una gran presencia del Barcelona (Xavi, Messi, Ronaldinho) y una par de jugadores con pasado azulkgrana como Maxwell y Thuram.

[[LINK:EXTERNO|||https://www.instagram.com/p/Bq2khmwg-k6/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_medium=loading|||]]

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

In I am football I present my DREAMTEAM. I also put in 50 pages with complete statistics and fun facts from my career like how many goals I have done with my right foot and how many minutes I played with Inter. It will give you something to talk about this Christmas. #iamfootball #jagärfotboll #zlatanibrahimovic @bonnierfakta @therealmatsolsson @bonnierrights @vikingbooks @editionsjclatteslemasque @rizzolilibri @forlagetgyldendal @fontforlag @wsoykirjat @amboanthos

Una publicación compartida de [[LINK:EXTERNO|||https://www.instagram.com/iamzlatanibrahimovic/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_medium=loading||| Zlatan Ibrahimović]] (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) el

El XI ideal de Ibrahimovic lo forman: Buffon; Maxwell, Nestam Thiago Silva, Thuram; Nedved, Patrick Vieira, Xavi; Messi, Ronladinho e Ibrahimovic.

Ibra también ha explicado cuál sería su banquillo y, como es de esperar, también cuenta con nombres de lujo: Julio César, Iniesta, Cannavaro, Gattuso y Seedorf.

