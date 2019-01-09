Antena 3 Noticias

Una exnovia de Cristiano Ronaldo ataca al portugués: "Es un jodido psicópata y un mentiroso"

Jasmine Lennard, actriz y modelo que fue novia de Cristiano Ronaldo, ha publicado varios tuits en los que ofrece ayuda a Kathryn Mayorga en su denuncia por violación a CR7 y ataca duramente al jugador de la Juventus

Redacción | Madrid | 11/01/2019

Una exnovia de Cristiano Ronaldo ha publicado unos tuits en los que carga duramente contra el portugués. Jasmine Lennard, actriz y modelo, ofreció ayuda a Kathryn Mayorga en su denuncia por violación a Cristiano, además de insultar al jugador de la Juventus.

"Después de pensarlo mucho, me he puesto en contacto con Kathryn Mayorga y su equipo legal para ofrecer mi asistencia en su acusación de violación contra Cristiano. Por favor, contactad conmigo. Tengo información que creo que puede ser beneficiosa para tu caso y que puede ayudarte", asegura Lennard.

A ese tuit le siguió otro: "No hay nada que odie más en esta vida que a los matones. Personas que abusan de sus posiciones de poder y agreden a personas que no tienen la capacidad de defenderse".

Después, se decidicó a responder a todos aquellos que contestaron estas primeras palabras: "Nadie tiene ni idea de cómo es. Si la tuviesen, estarían horrorizados. No me pienso quedar quiera más tiempo y verle seguir mintiendo de esa manera tan arrogante e insensible".

"La palabra NO significa NO. La palabra PARA significa PARA. Si sigues un acto sexual cuando una mujer te está gritando para que pares, eres un violador y un monstruo, y no me importa una mierda si le puedes dar una patada a un balón o cantar una canción", explica.

Por último, no se corta en criticar al portugués en sus últimos tuits: "Arrogante hijo de puta. Todos tenemos un día del juicio y el tuyo se está acercando. Es un matón y un mentiroso. Toda su vida es una mentira. Maldito psicópata".

