Una exnovia de Cristiano Ronaldo ataca al portugués: "Es un jodido psicópata y un mentiroso"

Una exnovia de Cristiano Ronaldo ha publicado unos tuits en los que carga duramente contra el portugués. Jasmine Lennard, actriz y modelo, ofreció ayuda a Kathryn Mayorga en su denuncia por violación a Cristiano, además de insultar al jugador de la Juventus.

"Después de pensarlo mucho, me he puesto en contacto con Kathryn Mayorga y su equipo legal para ofrecer mi asistencia en su acusación de violación contra Cristiano. Por favor, contactad conmigo. Tengo información que creo que puede ser beneficiosa para tu caso y que puede ayudarte", asegura Lennard.

On that note and after much thought i am reaching out to Kathryn Mayorga and her legal team to offer my assistance in her rape allegation against @Cristiano please contact me. I have information that I believe will be beneficial to your case and I would like to help you. — QUEEN OF THE DAMNED (@Jasminelennard) 8 de enero de 2019

A ese tuit le siguió otro: "No hay nada que odie más en esta vida que a los matones. Personas que abusan de sus posiciones de poder y agreden a personas que no tienen la capacidad de defenderse".

There is nothing in this life that I hate more than bullies. People who abuse their positions of power and bully people who don’t have the capacity to defend themselves. — QUEEN OF THE DAMNED (@Jasminelennard) 8 de enero de 2019

Después, se decidicó a responder a todos aquellos que contestaron estas primeras palabras: "Nadie tiene ni idea de cómo es. Si la tuviesen, estarían horrorizados. No me pienso quedar quiera más tiempo y verle seguir mintiendo de esa manera tan arrogante e insensible".

No one has any idea what he is truly like and if they did. If they had half a clue they’d be horrified. I’m not sitting back any longer and watching him lie in the brazen arrogant entirely insensitive way that he is whilst he employs teams of PR’S and lawyers and investigators to https://t.co/bJGjgriImC — QUEEN OF THE DAMNED (@Jasminelennard) 8 de enero de 2019

"La palabra NO significa NO. La palabra PARA significa PARA. Si sigues un acto sexual cuando una mujer te está gritando para que pares, eres un violador y un monstruo, y no me importa una mierda si le puedes dar una patada a un balón o cantar una canción", explica.

No it doesn’t. The word NO means NO. The word STOP means STOP. If you continue a sexual act while a woman is screaming for you to stop you are a rapist and a monster and I don’t give a fuck how good you can kick a football or sing a song. https://t.co/DGjPZGeht4 — QUEEN OF THE DAMNED (@Jasminelennard) 8 de enero de 2019

Por último, no se corta en criticar al portugués en sus últimos tuits: "Arrogante hijo de puta. Todos tenemos un día del juicio y el tuyo se está acercando. Es un matón y un mentiroso. Toda su vida es una mentira. Maldito psicópata".

Arrogant MF. Everyone has their day of judgement and yours is coming. — QUEEN OF THE DAMNED (@Jasminelennard) 8 de enero de 2019