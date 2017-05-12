Publicidad
CONTE FUE MANTEADO
El Chelsea celebró por todo lo alto su título de campeones de la Premier League
La Premier League tiene un nuevo campeón y no es otro que el Chelsea. Los 'blues' han dominado la liga de principio a fin y su celebración ha estado a la altura. Diego Costa acabó en calzoncillos en el vestuario.
IT'S DONE! 🍾🍾🍾#ChelseaChampions pic.twitter.com/OXe1kZPwvw— CHAMPIONS! 🏆 (@ChelseaFC) 12 de mayo de 2017
ANTONIO, ANTONIO, ANTONIO!!! 🎶#ChelseaChampions pic.twitter.com/Iguyy75ZXo— CHAMPIONS! 🏆 (@ChelseaFC) 12 de mayo de 2017
WHAT A NIGHT! 🏆#ChelseaChampions pic.twitter.com/gOhrm4wXQ4— CHAMPIONS! 🏆 (@ChelseaFC) 12 de mayo de 2017
You know the words, Blues fans!!! 🎶#ChelseaChampions 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Fy0lMojXsr— CHAMPIONS! 🏆 (@ChelseaFC) 12 de mayo de 2017
CHELSEA ARE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS! 🏆#ChelseaChampions pic.twitter.com/p2fAy8NFz1— CHAMPIONS! 🏆 (@ChelseaFC) 12 de mayo de 2017
