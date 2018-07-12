Liopardo

No querrás entrar a estas tiendas por sus maniquíes

Los escaparates junto a los maniquíes son la carta de presentación de todas las tiendas de ropa. De ellos depende que una persona decida entrar a mirar o pase de largo, así que los comerciantes se suelen esforzar mucho en llamar la atención para que resulten lo más atractivas posible. Sin embargo, no todas las tiendas consiguen ese efecto. Y no hablamos de que los escaparates sean pobres o poco originales, sino que los maniquíes son tan expresivos que resultan incluso escalofriantes. ¿Te atreverías a entrar a alguna de estas tiendas? 1. El maniquí bailongo
A fabulous mannequin giving zero fucks
2. No sabemos muy bien qué es, pero parece que recrea chorros de sangre.
Is it me or does this mannequin looks like its head was blown off?
3. Los maniquíes también lucen barriga.
This mannequin has a beer belly.
4. Este maniquí gigante está en una tienda de Nueva York.
This gigantic mannequin in NY with godlike stacks
5. Son terroríficos.
These mannequins are terrifying
6. Y otros son lo más realistas posible.
These new manequines in a copenhagen shop looks more human to me than the usual.
7. Este chico está esperando mientras que su mujer hace la compra.
Guy waiting while his wife shopping
8. Cuando tus padres te obligaban a enseñarles las prendas que te acababas de probar...
When your parents would make you show them the clothes you just tried on...
9. Da pánico
This Mannequin
10. Se ha roto el cuello.

 

11. Un maniquí verde demasiado sonriente.

 

