No querrás entrar a estas tiendas por sus maniquíes

A fabulous mannequin giving zero fucks
2. No sabemos muy bien qué es, pero parece que recrea chorros de sangre.
Is it me or does this mannequin looks like its head was blown off?
3. Los maniquíes también lucen barriga.
This mannequin has a beer belly.
4. Este maniquí gigante está en una tienda de Nueva York.
This gigantic mannequin in NY with godlike stacks
5. Son terroríficos.
These mannequins are terrifying
6. Y otros son lo más realistas posible.
These new manequines in a copenhagen shop looks more human to me than the usual.
7. Este chico está esperando mientras que su mujer hace la compra.
Guy waiting while his wife shopping
8. Cuando tus padres te obligaban a enseñarles las prendas que te acababas de probar...
When your parents would make you show them the clothes you just tried on...
9. Da pánico
This Mannequin
10. Se ha roto el cuello.
11. Un maniquí verde demasiado sonriente.