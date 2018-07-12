Liopardo

Si no sabes qué regalarle a tu pareja por San Valentín, aquí van unas cuantas ideas locas

Se acerca de San Valentín y, con él, algunos de los regalos más típicos que las parejas suelen hacerse. Cajas de bombones, ramos de flores, alguna que otra joyita... Sin embargo, hay quienes prefieren arriesgar un poco más en lugar de ir a lo fácil y lo seguro. A continuación te mostramos algunos regalos con los que algunos quisieron sorprender a su media naranja. Una clara demostración de que en el amor también puede uno dejar de ser excesivamente romántico y dar paso al humor y la improvisación. 1. Para los amantes de la pizza seguramente sea el mejor regalo
Girlfriend called dominos to send me a surprise heart-shape Valentine's Day pizza while I'm on a business trip. from r/funny
2. En un mundo en el que se suelen regalar rosas, unos espárragos pueden ser una buena opción

 

3. Se nota que conoce bien los gustos de su pareja
Sister made this for her boyfriend. It's a "bro"quet from r/pics
4. "Odio a todo el mundo que no seas tú"
My friend makes greetings cards. I asked her to make me a Valentine for my GF to let her know exactly how I feel. She sent me this... from r/funny
5. "Si estás leyendo esto es porque estás demasiado cerca. Tengo novia"
When your girlfriend gets you a Valentine's Day gift from r/pics
6. Mensaje directo, claro y conciso
My friend made this for her husband from r/funny
7. Cuando no se dispone de mucho dinero, lo mejor es hacer un regalo casero
Wife and I are saving for a home, so gifts are off the table this year. But I still wanted to surprise her and show her love her for Valentine's Day... from r/funny
8. Seguro que no encuentras a nadie con el mismo colgante
Get your wife an 18 carrot necklace for V day next year

Liopardo | Madrid | Actualizado el 12/07/2018 a las 13:34 horas

