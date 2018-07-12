8 raras fotos que revelan el lado que no se ve de las cosas y cambiarán tu forma de ver el mundo

1. El interior de una guitarra
The inside of this guitar looks like an apartment I can't afford from r/pics
2. Un nenufar del revés
This is what the underside of a Lilly Pad looks like from r/pics
3. Un barco de guerra sin agua
What a modern battleship looks like with no water around it from r/interestingasfuck
4. El teatro desde dentro
Looking into a theatre from behind the stage. from r/woahdude
5. Un scanner
Have you ever wondered what a CT Scanner looks like without the cover on it?
6.- El interior de la Torre de Pisa
The inside of the Leaning Tower of Pisa is empty from r/mildlyinteresting
7. Detrás de una pantalla de cine
Here's what the space behind a movie theater screen looks like from r/pics
8.- Lo que hay bajo una gasolinera
What it looks like underground at a gas station. from r/mildlyinteresting