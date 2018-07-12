Liopardo

8 personas a las que se les fue las manos haciendo bromas a sus compañeros de piso

Convivir con una o varias personas en el mismo piso no siempre es fácil. Las personalidades de cada uno pueden ser muy diferentes y chocar continuamente unas con otras, haciendo que la convivencia pueda ser realmente mala. Pero no tiene que ser así, ni muchos menos, pues hay gente que comparte piso y son verdaderos amigos. Estos compañeros de piso se hicieron bromas épicas que se han vuelto virales y que recopilamos en esta lista. 1. Fue a comprar una trampa para ratones y volvió con esto
My housemate said he was going out to buy a mouse trap...this is what he returned with.
2. Gollum en el baño
Woke up, half asleep, opened the door to the bathroom and my heart dropped down to my balls. Well played, roommate
3. Colocó un muñeco de nieve frente a la puerta
My housemate has to get up at 4am for a train
4. Le escondió un chivato de alarmas en la cartera
My roommate is a asshole, after setting off security alarms at the doors of almost every store I went to for 6 months I finally found this hidden in my wallet. from funny
5. Así le pago el alquiler
My roommate gave me the rent money today.
6. Son vasos llenos de agua

 7. Le puso esto a la puerta de su compañero

 8. Le hizo esta taza a su compañero de piso
A random number sent me a pic of my roommate wasted with his pants pissed so I turned it into a coffee cup so he has to see it everyday from pics

