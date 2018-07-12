8 maestros logran ganarse el cariño de sus alumnos de forma magistral

My aunt, a teacher in Mexico, dressed up as Trump from pics2. ¿Te imaginas que tu profesor entrase así a clase?
My professor dressed up as a minion today. 50 minutes in the costume. Last year he was Darth Vader from pics3. Este profesor tiene que sentirse cómodo para disipar las dudas de sus alumnos
My computer science teacher does this pose every time he leans over a desk
4. Si no hay mapa en el aula, el profesor se encarga de pintarlo
The Teacher didn't have a map, so he drew one by himself.
5. A este alumno se le rompió la hoja del examen y el profesor supo sacar partido de la situación
Ripped a hole in my math test. What my teacher drew
6. Este profesor se puso la máscara para que sus alumnos no notaran sus expresiones al ver los exámenes. Ante todo, mantener el misterio
7. Así es el árbol de Navidad en una clase de química
A friend of mine is a teacher, decided to get into the Christmas spirit early. from pics8. Si impartes historia, es mejor que te mimetices con el ambiente para que tus alumnos presten atención
The school I work at is pushing us to "get kids interested in learning" After hearing a series of clinks and clangs, I see our history teacher walking through the halls. Reddit, He is doing it right. from pics