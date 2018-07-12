8 maestros logran ganarse el cariño de sus alumnos de forma magistral

Durante la, podemos encontrarnos. Desde los que te quitan el hipo en cuanto cruzan el umbral de la puerta, hasta los que nos transmiten confianza y tranquilidad. La actitud que tengan ante nosotros afecta indudablemente a nuestra manera de afrontar la asignatura y las ganas que tengamos o no de asistir a las clases. Pues bien, presta atención porque seguro que hubieras deseado tener a profesores como los que te mostramos a continuación.Esta profesora mexicana se disfrazó de Donald Trump simulando la controversia del muro¿Te imaginas que tu profesor entrase así a clase?Este profesor tiene que sentirse cómodo para disipar las dudas de sus alumnosSi no hay mapa en el aula, el profesor se encarga de pintarloA este alumno se le rompió la hoja del examen y el profesor supo sacar partido de la situaciónEste profesor se puso la máscara para que sus alumnos no notaran sus expresiones al ver los exámenes. Ante todo, mantener el misterio

Así es el árbol de Navidad en una clase de químicaSi impartes historia, es mejor que te mimetices con el ambiente para que tus alumnos presten atención