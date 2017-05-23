El mundo de la música se vuelca con las víctimas del atentado en Manchester tras el concierto de Ariana Grande

Los famosos se vuelcan con los atentados en Manchester | Antena 3

My thoughts and prayers to the families of #Manchester. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) 23 de mayo de 2017

Broken hearted for the families tonight. Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world. 😔 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) 23 de mayo de 2017

Un concierto, que de haber sido en Madrid, seguro que hubiera ido con mi hija. estoy en Shock... no entiendo nada #Manchester #ArianaGrande — David Otero (@davidotero) 23 de mayo de 2017

in a time where our world seems to be under endless turmoil and tragedy we gotta be there for each other & keeping spreading light and peace — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) 23 de mayo de 2017

My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) 23 de mayo de 2017

Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) 22 de mayo de 2017

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) 23 de mayo de 2017

My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected in Manchester. — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) 23 de mayo de 2017

Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) 22 de mayo de 2017

I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) 23 de mayo de 2017

wishing I could give my friend @arianagrande a great big hug right now... love love love you .... so sorry you had to be apart of such a tragic event! my most sincere condolences to anyone and everyone affected by this horrific attack! all I can do is send as much HOPE & PEACE your way! This MUST end! No more war .... no more innocent lives taken .... L-O-V-E 💙❤️💜💚💛 @happyhippiefdn Una publicación compartida de Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) el 22 de May de 2017 a la(s) 8:53 PDT

Heavy Hearted for all who were affected by tonight's senseless attack! Sending prayers up! Una publicación compartida de Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) el 22 de May de 2017 a la(s) 8:23 PDT

MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND — Cher (@cher) 22 de mayo de 2017

Sending love to the U.K., @ArianaGrande and all of her supporters who were caught up in this awful attack. Heartbreaking. — John Legend (@johnlegend) 23 de mayo de 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this horrific act in Manchester. We need to do better. We need to LOVE ONE ANOTHER. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) 23 de mayo de 2017

Devastated by the news of what happened in Manchester at @arianagrande's concert. Sending my thoughts and prayers to everyone affected. — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) 23 de mayo de 2017

Manchester, je suis avec vous… Tout mon amour / #Manchester I am with you… All my love, Céline xx… https://t.co/NvcJM5VYjz — Celine Dion (@celinedion) 23 de mayo de 2017

The Rolling Stones are deeply shocked to hear of the appalling events in Manchester & send condolences to everyone affected by this tragedy. — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) 23 de mayo de 2017

Just woken up and seen the news. My heart and soul is broken for every single victim, and their families and friends. So painfully sad x — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) 23 de mayo de 2017

Completely heartbroken. I love you. — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) 23 de mayo de 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with everyone effected by this horrible attack in Manchester. My heart is broken this morning. — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) 23 de mayo de 2017

Sending love to those affected in Manchester. — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) 22 de mayo de 2017

Just saw the news about Manchester... Our hearts are breaking 💔 Prayers for all who attended, their families, Ari and her whole crew. — Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) 23 de mayo de 2017

oh god.......my heart is breaking hearing about this tragedy that happened at Manchester arena tonight... — Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello) 23 de mayo de 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester, any one affected, @ArianaGrande and the entire crew. Heartbreaking — P!nk (@Pink) 23 de mayo de 2017

Heart breaks for everyone at the @ArianaGrande show- terrorism and hatred disrupting a magical escapist experience. Sending all love. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) 23 de mayo de 2017

No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) 23 de mayo de 2017

every musician feels sick & responsible tonight—shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari — Lorde (@lorde) 23 de mayo de 2017

what happened in Manchester tonight is absolutely horrible. sending my love and prayers to those affected. 💔 — Kendall (@KendallJenner) 23 de mayo de 2017

PRAY FOR MANCHESTER. My heart is broken right now... lots of blessings! @arianagrande 🙏🏻 Una publicación compartida de MALUMA (@maluma) el 22 de May de 2017 a la(s) 7:13 PDT