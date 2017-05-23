Celebrities

ESTRELLAS INTERNACIONALES MUESTRAN SU TRISTEZA POR LO SUCEDIDO

El mundo de la música se vuelca con las víctimas del atentado en Manchester tras el concierto de Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande está devastada tras el ataque terrorista sufrido a la salida de su concierto en Manchester. Así lo expresaba la propia cantante a través de sus redes sociales, al igual que han hecho muchos compañeros de profesión como Taylro Swift, Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, Harry Styles, Maluma, Miley Cyrus o Selena Gomez, que han mostrado su tristeza y horror por los sucedido y han dado su apoyo a los familiares de las víctimas y a los heridos, así como también a la artista.

Heavy Hearted for all who were affected by tonight's senseless attack! Sending prayers up!

PRAY FOR MANCHESTER. My heart is broken right now... lots of blessings! @arianagrande 🙏🏻

Una publicación compartida de MALUMA (@maluma) el

@CelebritiesA3 | Madrid | 23/05/2017

