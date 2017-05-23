ESTRELLAS INTERNACIONALES MUESTRAN SU TRISTEZA POR LO SUCEDIDO
El mundo de la música se vuelca con las víctimas del atentado en Manchester tras el concierto de Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande está devastada tras el ataque terrorista sufrido a la salida de su concierto en Manchester. Así lo expresaba la propia
cantante a través de sus redes sociales, al igual que han hecho muchos
compañeros de profesión como Taylro Swift, Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, Harry
Styles, Maluma, Miley Cyrus o Selena Gomez, que han mostrado su tristeza y
horror por los sucedido y han dado su apoyo a los familiares de las víctimas y
a los heridos, así como también a la artista.
😔🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Wfdnbycq6Y— Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) 23 de mayo de 2017
My thoughts and prayers to the families of #Manchester.— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) 23 de mayo de 2017
23 de mayo de 2017
Broken hearted for the families tonight. Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world. 😔— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) 23 de mayo de 2017
Un concierto, que de haber sido en Madrid, seguro que hubiera ido con mi hija. estoy en Shock... no entiendo nada #Manchester #ArianaGrande— David Otero (@davidotero) 23 de mayo de 2017
in a time where our world seems to be under endless turmoil and tragedy we gotta be there for each other & keeping spreading light and peace— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) 23 de mayo de 2017
My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) 23 de mayo de 2017
Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) 22 de mayo de 2017
My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love.— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) 23 de mayo de 2017
My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected in Manchester.— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) 23 de mayo de 2017
Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) 22 de mayo de 2017
I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) 23 de mayo de 2017
Sending love to everyone involved. H
wishing I could give my friend @arianagrande a great big hug right now... love love love you .... so sorry you had to be apart of such a tragic event! my most sincere condolences to anyone and everyone affected by this horrific attack! all I can do is send as much HOPE & PEACE your way! This MUST end! No more war .... no more innocent lives taken .... L-O-V-E 💙❤️💜💚💛 @happyhippiefdn
MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND— Cher (@cher) 22 de mayo de 2017
Sending love to the U.K., @ArianaGrande and all of her supporters who were caught up in this awful attack. Heartbreaking.— John Legend (@johnlegend) 23 de mayo de 2017
My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this horrific act in Manchester. We need to do better. We need to LOVE ONE ANOTHER.— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) 23 de mayo de 2017
Devastated by the news of what happened in Manchester at @arianagrande's concert. Sending my thoughts and prayers to everyone affected.— Christina Aguilera (@xtina) 23 de mayo de 2017
Manchester, je suis avec vous… Tout mon amour / #Manchester I am with you… All my love, Céline xx… https://t.co/NvcJM5VYjz— Celine Dion (@celinedion) 23 de mayo de 2017
The Rolling Stones are deeply shocked to hear of the appalling events in Manchester & send condolences to everyone affected by this tragedy.— The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) 23 de mayo de 2017
Just woken up and seen the news. My heart and soul is broken for every single victim, and their families and friends. So painfully sad x— Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) 23 de mayo de 2017
Completely heartbroken. I love you.— Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) 23 de mayo de 2017
My thoughts and prayers are with everyone effected by this horrible attack in Manchester. My heart is broken this morning.— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) 23 de mayo de 2017
Sending love to those affected in Manchester.— Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) 22 de mayo de 2017
Just saw the news about Manchester... Our hearts are breaking 💔 Prayers for all who attended, their families, Ari and her whole crew.— Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) 23 de mayo de 2017
oh god.......my heart is breaking hearing about this tragedy that happened at Manchester arena tonight...— Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello) 23 de mayo de 2017
My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester, any one affected, @ArianaGrande and the entire crew. Heartbreaking— P!nk (@Pink) 23 de mayo de 2017
Heart breaks for everyone at the @ArianaGrande show- terrorism and hatred disrupting a magical escapist experience. Sending all love.— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) 23 de mayo de 2017
No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel.— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) 23 de mayo de 2017
every musician feels sick & responsible tonight—shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari— Lorde (@lorde) 23 de mayo de 2017
what happened in Manchester tonight is absolutely horrible. sending my love and prayers to those affected. 💔— Kendall (@KendallJenner) 23 de mayo de 2017
@CelebritiesA3 | Madrid | 23/05/2017