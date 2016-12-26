Celebrities

FALLECE A LOS 53 AÑOS EL CANTANTE BRITÁNICO

Los famosos lloran en las redes sociales la muerte de George Michael

Estrellas de la música como Elton John, Madonna y Robbie Williams, entre otros, han querido rendir tributo al cantante británico George Michael, fallecido el Día de Navidad y han llorado en redes sociales su muerte. Los mensajes de condolencias y de sorpresa no han dejado de sucederse desde que se conociera la noticia, quizas uno de los más emotivos ha sido el que dejara su antiguo compañero en Wham y amigo desde la infancia, Andrew Ridgeley.
26/12/2016

