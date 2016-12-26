FALLECE A LOS 53 AÑOS EL CANTANTE BRITÁNICO
Los famosos lloran en las redes sociales la muerte de George Michael
Estrellas de la música como Elton John, Madonna y Robbie Williams, entre otros, han querido rendir tributo al cantante británico George Michael, fallecido el Día de Navidad y han llorado en redes sociales su muerte. Los mensajes de condolencias y de sorpresa no han dejado de sucederse desde que se conociera la noticia, quizas uno de los más emotivos ha sido el que dejara su antiguo compañero en Wham y amigo desde la infancia, Andrew Ridgeley.
Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx https://t.co/OlGTm4D9O6— Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) 26 de diciembre de 2016
Paul on George Michael: https://t.co/t7vu2Hyjey pic.twitter.com/ZBq0VsTatB— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) 26 de diciembre de 2016
You'll always be my very fav male artist. My heart is the saddest. RIP amazing George Michael. I cannot believe it https://t.co/oGJ4kad3xI— Laura Pausini (@LauraPausini) 25 de diciembre de 2016
2016 - loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to @GeorgeMichael's family. pic.twitter.com/3h4xqEDXR9— Duran Duran (@duranduran) 25 de diciembre de 2016
I just heard about my friend @GeorgeMichael's death. He was such a brilliant talent. I'm so sad.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 25 de diciembre de 2016
So sorry to hear of the passing of George Michael. My prayers and condolences go out to his family, friends and fans.— Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) 25 de diciembre de 2016
Querido #georgemichael gracias por tu música.. vuela alto, vuela alto. Hasta siempre artista. 🙏🙏— Alejandro Sanz (@AlejandroSanz) 25 de diciembre de 2016
Farewell My Friend! 🙏🏻 Another Great Artist leaves us. 💔Can 2016 Fuck Off NOW? pic.twitter.com/aEGIUNSJbt— Madonna (@Madonna) 26 de diciembre de 2016
I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time.— James Corden (@JKCorden) 25 de diciembre de 2016
George Michael: 1963 – 2016. https://t.co/LzwrcPqnJI— Queen (@QueenWillRock) 26 de diciembre de 2016
