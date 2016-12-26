Los famosos lloran en las redes sociales la muerte de George Michael

Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx https://t.co/OlGTm4D9O6 — Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) 26 de diciembre de 2016

I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIP Una foto publicada por Elton John (@eltonjohn) el 25 de Dic de 2016 a la(s) 3:24 PST

You'll always be my very fav male artist. My heart is the saddest. RIP amazing George Michael. I cannot believe it https://t.co/oGJ4kad3xI — Laura Pausini (@LauraPausini) 25 de diciembre de 2016

2016 - loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to @GeorgeMichael's family. pic.twitter.com/3h4xqEDXR9 — Duran Duran (@duranduran) 25 de diciembre de 2016

I just heard about my friend @GeorgeMichael's death. He was such a brilliant talent. I'm so sad. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 25 de diciembre de 2016

So sorry to hear of the passing of George Michael. My prayers and condolences go out to his family, friends and fans. — Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) 25 de diciembre de 2016

Querido #georgemichael gracias por tu música.. vuela alto, vuela alto. Hasta siempre artista. 🙏🙏 — Alejandro Sanz (@AlejandroSanz) 25 de diciembre de 2016

Farewell My Friend! 🙏🏻 Another Great Artist leaves us. 💔Can 2016 Fuck Off NOW? pic.twitter.com/aEGIUNSJbt — Madonna (@Madonna) 26 de diciembre de 2016

I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time. — James Corden (@JKCorden) 25 de diciembre de 2016

