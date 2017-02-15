SU NOMBRE ES APRIL GLORIA
Descubre a la clon más parecida hasta la fecha de Taylor Swift
Han sido muchos los dobles de famosos que hemos conocido a
través de las redes sociales, pero este último clon nos ha dejado con la boca
cual buzón de correos. Su nombre es April Gloria y su parecido con Taylor Swift es de lo más sorprendente. O sino júzgalo tú mismo…
Dropped the full image of this on Patreon just now, for tiers 3 and up! Patrons, head 😎swiftly😎 over to see Link in bio ❤️ I used @espionage_cosmetics everything shadow in Sakura for blush. You only need the TINIEST amount because it's so pigmented! Also used Vault Hunter on the outer corners of my eyes. If I had done this shoot after the Live Forever video came out I would've been tempted to do the glitter lips, always next time though! #aprilgloria #aprilgloriapatreon #patreon #espionagecosmetics #nerdmakeupambassador #ECmakeup #nerdmakeup
@CelebritiesA3 | Madrid | 15/02/2017