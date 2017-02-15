Celebrities

SU NOMBRE ES APRIL GLORIA

Descubre a la clon más parecida hasta la fecha de Taylor Swift

Han sido muchos los dobles de famosos que hemos conocido a través de las redes sociales, pero este último clon nos ha dejado con la boca cual buzón de correos. Su nombre es April Gloria y su parecido con Taylor Swift es de lo más sorprendente. O sino júzgalo tú mismo…
Taylor Swift durante un concierto en Austin, Texas
Taylor Swift durante un concierto en Austin, Texas | Gtres

Grey sweater for this grey icy weather we're supposed to get this weekend. And red lips because red lips💄💄💄 #everythingisgrey

Una publicación compartida de April (@april_gloria) el

@danica_rockwood and I are at PAX South!!!! #paxsouth #paxsouth2017

Una publicación compartida de April (@april_gloria) el

