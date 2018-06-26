PUBLICA EL CAMBIO A TRAVÉS DE SU CUENTA DE INSTAGRAM
La gran pérdida de peso de Khloé Kardashian, foto a foto
Con el estreno de su nuevo programa de televisión, 'Revenge
Body', Khloé Kardashian ha querido demostrar cómo gracias a mucho esfuerzo se
puede lucir una figura sana y definida. En este programa, Khloé intenta motivar
a los participantes con sus mejores consejos y sus vivencias personales. Un
cambio con el que la menor de las Kardashian se siente muy orgullosa y asó lo ha
querido compartir con todos sus seguidores a través de su cuenta personal de
Instagram. ¡Menudo cambio!
Thank you for the opportunity to allow me to help those who feel lost and silenced by their pasts. You are not alone and together we will get our happy and healthy back!! Revenge body is deeper than a physical transformation. It is a spiritual and emotional transformation. The physical part is a bonus! 😉 God bless you!!
If you were to ask me five years ago if I ever saw myself being completely in love with fitness and health. That I would be an inspiration to many others, that I would be the push that others needed to find their way. I would've laughed in your face. Me? The chubby one? No way! But now I can't see myself ever stopping! I am completely honored and taking my role seriously in helping motivate and teach people what I had to learn to better myself from the inside out. Becoming stronger mentally so I can't let the little things break me down. I see myself only getting better and better! I can't believe how far I have come! I almost can't believe that was me! If you've lost your motivation don't beat yourself up about it, negative thoughts only turn into negative realities. By keeping positive about your body, your inner health, your mental sanity, your fitness and what you're trying to achieve, you're way more likely to succeed. My fitness journey was for myself and myself alone. On my terms and on my timeline! Cheers to us becoming better than we were yesterday! #RevengeBody
@CelebritiesA3 | Madrid | Actualizado el 26/06/2018 a las 17:57 horas
