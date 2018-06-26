PUBLICA EL CAMBIO A TRAVÉS DE SU CUENTA DE INSTAGRAM

PUBLICA EL CAMBIO A TRAVÉS DE SU CUENTA DE INSTAGRAM

La gran pérdida de peso de Khloé Kardashian, foto a foto

Con el estreno de su nuevo programa de televisión, 'Revenge Body', Khloé Kardashian ha querido demostrar cómo gracias a mucho esfuerzo se puede lucir una figura sana y definida. En este programa, Khloé intenta motivar a los participantes con sus mejores consejos y sus vivencias personales. Un cambio con el que la menor de las Kardashian se siente muy orgullosa y asó lo ha querido compartir con todos sus seguidores a través de su cuenta personal de Instagram. ¡Menudo cambio!
La Kardashian está muy orgullosa de su cuerpo
La Kardashian está muy orgullosa de su cuerpo | Gtres

Seguro que te interesa

Incredibly elated for the premiere of Revenge Body tomorrow!! 8/7c on E

Una foto publicada por Khloé (@khloekardashian) el

Tune in to my new series, Revenge Body. This Thursday at 8/7 Central ONLY on E!

Una foto publicada por Khloé (@khloekardashian) el

If you were to ask me five years ago if I ever saw myself being completely in love with fitness and health. That I would be an inspiration to many others, that I would be the push that others needed to find their way. I would've laughed in your face. Me? The chubby one? No way! But now I can't see myself ever stopping! I am completely honored and taking my role seriously in helping motivate and teach people what I had to learn to better myself from the inside out. Becoming stronger mentally so I can't let the little things break me down. I see myself only getting better and better! I can't believe how far I have come! I almost can't believe that was me! If you've lost your motivation don't beat yourself up about it, negative thoughts only turn into negative realities. By keeping positive about your body, your inner health, your mental sanity, your fitness and what you're trying to achieve, you're way more likely to succeed. My fitness journey was for myself and myself alone. On my terms and on my timeline! Cheers to us becoming better than we were yesterday! #RevengeBody

Una foto publicada por Khloé (@khloekardashian) el

@CelebritiesA3 | Madrid | Actualizado el 26/06/2018 a las 17:57 horas

Tags relacionados

Más noticias

Los mas vistos

Venus Gillette

Venus Gillette

¡¡¡Vuelven los planazos!!!

Disfruta con Venus de un verano increíble y no te pierdas ningún plan

Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar, recoger datos estadísticos y mostrarle publicidad relevante. Si continúa navegando, está aceptando su uso. Puede obtener más información o cambiar la configuración en política de cookies.