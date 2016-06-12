Celebrities

Reacciones de los famosos al peor tiroteo masivo en la historia de EEUU

Reacciones de los famosos al peor tiroteo masivo en la historia de EEUU

Michelle Jenner, Matt Bomer, Snooki o Melissa Joan Hart muestran su apoyo en las redes sociales por la masacre en un pub gay de Orlando

La matanza perpetrada en un club gay de Orlando 'Pulse' (Florida) la madrugada de este domingo por un hombre armado se cobró la vida de 50 personas. El asaltante, que mantenía lazos con radicales islámicos pero carecía de antecedentes delictivos, inició un tiroteo en el interior del local y posteriormente se atrincheró con un grupo de rehenes. Además de la consternación de todo el mundo ante la información muchos famosos han querido mostrar su apoyo a las víctimas del tiroteo y alzar su voz en la lucha contra el terrorismo como es el caso de Michelle Jenner, Melissa Joan Hart, Matt Bomer, Snooki o Nikcy Hilton.
@CelebritiesA3 | Madrid | 12/06/2016

