Michelle Jenner, Matt Bomer, Snooki o Melissa Joan Hart muestran su apoyo en las redes sociales por la masacre en un pub gay de Orlando

My heart is broken for the victims, their families, and the city of Orlando (my home during my high school years). pic.twitter.com/1d7G2LTdP5— Melissa Joan Hart (@MelissaJoanHart) 12 de junio de 2016
My heart goes out to all those affected by this terrible tragedy in Orlando. There are no words. Sending love and prayers.— Matt Bomer (@MattBomer) 12 de junio de 2016
A veces el mundo resulta ser un lugar muy oscuro. Como siempre, no hay palabras. #Orlando— Michelle Jenner (@MichelleJWeb) 12 de junio de 2016
Just saw the news about #orlando ... So disgusting. Praying for everyone! Stay strong ❤️❤️ #LGBT 🌈 #prayingforyou— Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) 12 de junio de 2016
I'm heartbroken over this hate crime 💔 Thoughts and prayers go out to the people of Orlando 🙏— Nicky Rothschild (@NickyHilton) 12 de junio de 2016
Miedo ante los comentarios que se leen tras la tragedia y que alimentan todavía más la homofobia. pic.twitter.com/ZmJcAMouu1— maximhuerta (@maximhuerta) June 12, 2016
Love is Love #PrayersForOrlando pic.twitter.com/T8l4FZ2T4I— Jon Kortajarena (@jonkortajarena) June 12, 2016
Por mucho dolor, repugnancia y rabia que nos causen la xenofobia y homofobia del suceso de Orlando, el mundo... https://t.co/tjoT6LNYjs— Pablo Alborán (@pabloalboran) June 12, 2016
Mi fe: la paz— Ruth Lorenzo (@RuthLorenzo1) June 12, 2016
Mi religión: vivir
Mi práctica: el amor
💛💚💙💜❤️#PrayForOrlando
Libertad y amor siempre... #PrayForOrlando pic.twitter.com/967YSASjNY— jaime cantizano (@jaimecantizano) June 12, 2016
Amor es el arma de los valientes. Aprendamos a usarla.#PrayForOrlando #LoveIsLove pic.twitter.com/qQLwHvXmjk— Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) June 12, 2016