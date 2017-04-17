PUBLICAN SUS MEJORES FOTOS EN LAS REDES SOCIALES
Mariah Carey, Kim Kardashian o Colton Haynes, así han celebrado Pascua los famosos
Las vacaciones de Semana Santa han llegado a su fin pero
todavía son muchos los famosos que al otro lado del charco celebran la Pascua.
Los conejitos y los huevos decorados son los protagonistas de un día muy
festivo para nuestros famosos que no han dudado en publicar sus mejores fotos a
través de las redes sociales. Kim Kardashian, Mariah Carey, Adriana Lima, Kim
Kardashian, Kris Jenner o Sofia Vergara son algunos de los muchos rostros
conocidos que lo han festejado así.
The first time Jasmine's favorite character, Pikachu came to visit her months ago she was only crawling. For Easter Sunday @laurenhashianofficial and I thought, Pikachu should make a special visit once again. Well, Pikachu didn't account for the fact that now Jazzy RUNS and for 2hrs straight she wants to play her new favorite game, "I run away and you chase me Pikachu. And you're not allowed to take a break until I go night night". At the end of the vid you can hear her yell, "Peekyu" because she can't say, Pikachu. I'm tired, today's my only day off, it's 118 degrees in this costume and Hobbs keep trying to p*ss on my leg. And I luv every minute of it. Bring it on. It's what daddy's do. Happy Easter to you guys and enjoy your families. #Rockachu #DaddyPuttinInWork #TheGameThatNeverEnds #PikachuLooksBloated
Easter was everything to me. My grandmother would hide a huge basket and make me search for it...even when I got older, she never missed a year. It was either in her closet or dryer 😂😂😂 and every year I would act completely shocked like I never expected it to be there. Those memories will be with me forever... And these memories will be with my babies 💖 Greyson and Meilani better act shocked every time haha
@CelebritiesA3 | Madrid | 17/04/2017