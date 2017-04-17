Celebrities

Mariah Carey, Kim Kardashian o Colton Haynes, así han celebrado Pascua los famosos

Las vacaciones de Semana Santa han llegado a su fin pero todavía son muchos los famosos que al otro lado del charco celebran la Pascua. Los conejitos y los huevos decorados son los protagonistas de un día muy festivo para nuestros famosos que no han dudado en publicar sus mejores fotos a través de las redes sociales. Kim Kardashian, Mariah Carey, Adriana Lima, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner o Sofia Vergara son algunos de los muchos rostros conocidos que lo han festejado así.

Easter with #demkids #moments #rocandroe #easter #family 🐣🐥🌈🦋🐰💖 @nickcannon

Una publicación compartida de Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) el

The first time Jasmine's favorite character, Pikachu came to visit her months ago she was only crawling. For Easter Sunday @laurenhashianofficial and I thought, Pikachu should make a special visit once again. Well, Pikachu didn't account for the fact that now Jazzy RUNS and for 2hrs straight she wants to play her new favorite game, "I run away and you chase me Pikachu. And you're not allowed to take a break until I go night night". At the end of the vid you can hear her yell, "Peekyu" because she can't say, Pikachu. I'm tired, today's my only day off, it's 118 degrees in this costume and Hobbs keep trying to p*ss on my leg. And I luv every minute of it. Bring it on. It's what daddy's do. Happy Easter to you guys and enjoy your families. #Rockachu #DaddyPuttinInWork #TheGameThatNeverEnds #PikachuLooksBloated

Una publicación compartida de therock (@therock) el

Feeling very blessed this Easter🙏🏻Happy Easter to all of you💐💕🌷

Una publicación compartida de Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) el

Happy Easter from me and my sugar crazed little bunny. 😂

Una publicación compartida de Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) el

Happy Easter 🐰🐣

Una publicación compartida de Alyssa Milano (@milano_alyssa) el

🐰🐰😍😍😍

Una publicación compartida de Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) el

Pretty pumped on the #easterbunny 🐰🌸💕 #happyeaster #cousins

Una publicación compartida de haylieduff (@haylieduff) el

🌸😜🌸😜🐰

Una publicación compartida de Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) el

Raise your hand if you're ready for the bunny... #HappyEaster

Una publicación compartida de Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) el

Happy Easter ya bunch of goofs

Una publicación compartida de Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) el

Feliz Páscoa para todos vocês e suas famílias! 🐰 ✨❤️Happy Easter to you and your family

Una publicación compartida de Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) el

Happy Easter fashion bunnies!! Kisses from the sunshine x 🇺🇸 x VB

Una publicación compartida de Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) el

That's a Happy Easter

Una publicación compartida de P!NK (@pink) el

#HappyEaster 🐰

Una publicación compartida de Viola Davis (@violadavis) el

Happy Easter.

Una publicación compartida de Halle Berry (@halleberry) el

Happy Easter! Hope the Easter Bunny brought you all some yummy treats!

Una publicación compartida de Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) el

#family #love #gratitude ❤️

Una publicación compartida de Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) el

happy #easter to those who celebrate🐣

Una publicación compartida de Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) el

Happy Easter! 🐰

Una publicación compartida de Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) el

Happy Easter!!

Una publicación compartida de John Legend (@johnlegend) el

Happy Easter, everybody! We got this cute little Easter bunny, isn't he cute?

Una publicación compartida de Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) el

Happy Easter 🙏🏾💫#ThankYouGodAlways

Una publicación compartida de Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) el

Happy Easter 🐣 @cruzbeckham @victoriabeckham

Una publicación compartida de David Beckham (@davidbeckham) el

We're besties with the bunny. 💗 #myfirstlove #myson #proudmom

Una publicación compartida de Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) el

Una publicación compartida de snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) el

Easter Table! 🌸🐰🌸🐰🌸🐰🌸🐰 A NewBeginning! 🙏🏻

Una publicación compartida de Madonna (@madonna) el

Dadye 🐰🤣🐰

Una publicación compartida de Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) el

🐰

Una publicación compartida de Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) el

Easter 2017

Una publicación compartida de Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) el

