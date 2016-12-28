Los famosos muestran su tristeza en las redes sociales por la muerte de Carrie Fisher

No. No. Fuck this shit. Carrie Fisher is a fucking legend and this is bullshit. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) 27 de diciembre de 2016

#CarrieFisher was so witty and provocative and unrelentingly interesting. Goddamn, I loved her. Everyone did. — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) 27 de diciembre de 2016

May the Force Be with You. RIP Carrie Fisher aka Princess Leia 😭 pic.twitter.com/kydqAlEwD1 — Fill Werrell 🎄🎅 (@FillWerrell) 27 de diciembre de 2016

.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 27 de diciembre de 2016

Carrie was brilliant, funny and talented. Sending huge love be to her mom, her daughter, Billie and her many friends — mia farrow (@MiaFarrow) 27 de diciembre de 2016

Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie

R.I.P. — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) 27 de diciembre de 2016

The light in The Galaxy is dimmed by the loss of our Princess Leia. May The Force Be With Her!! RIP — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) 27 de diciembre de 2016

Carrie fisher - great wit - great friend / one of the brightest lights has gone out . Deep condolences to Billie and Debbie pic.twitter.com/NoUQt1mq5u — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) 27 de diciembre de 2016