LA PRINCESA LEIA SIEMPRE ESTARÁ EN NUESTRO CORAZÓN
Los famosos muestran su tristeza en las redes sociales por la muerte de Carrie Fisher
Este final de año está siendo bastante negro para el
panorama celebritero, y es que si todavía no nos habíamos secado las lágrimas
tras la muerte de George Michael, nuestra princesa favorita de la gran
pantalla, Carrie Fisher, a la que muchos conocerán como la princesa Leia de
Star Wars fallecía este pasado miércoles a los 60 años tras sufrir un ataque al
corazón. Una triste pérdida que ha llenado las redes sociales de mensajes de
famosos que han querido compartir su dolor por la muerte de esta gran
intérprete.
No. No. Fuck this shit. Carrie Fisher is a fucking legend and this is bullshit.— Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) 27 de diciembre de 2016
#CarrieFisher was so witty and provocative and unrelentingly interesting. Goddamn, I loved her. Everyone did.— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) 27 de diciembre de 2016
May the Force Be with You. RIP Carrie Fisher aka Princess Leia 😭 pic.twitter.com/kydqAlEwD1— Fill Werrell 🎄🎅 (@FillWerrell) 27 de diciembre de 2016
.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 27 de diciembre de 2016
Carrie was brilliant, funny and talented. Sending huge love be to her mom, her daughter, Billie and her many friends— mia farrow (@MiaFarrow) 27 de diciembre de 2016
27 de diciembre de 2016
Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) 27 de diciembre de 2016
R.I.P.
The light in The Galaxy is dimmed by the loss of our Princess Leia. May The Force Be With Her!! RIP— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) 27 de diciembre de 2016
Carrie fisher - great wit - great friend / one of the brightest lights has gone out . Deep condolences to Billie and Debbie pic.twitter.com/NoUQt1mq5u— Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) 27 de diciembre de 2016
@CelebritiesA3 | Madrid | 28/12/2016