Celebrities

LA PRINCESA LEIA SIEMPRE ESTARÁ EN NUESTRO CORAZÓN

LA PRINCESA LEIA SIEMPRE ESTARÁ EN NUESTRO CORAZÓN

Los famosos muestran su tristeza en las redes sociales por la muerte de Carrie Fisher

Este final de año está siendo bastante negro para el panorama celebritero, y es que si todavía no nos habíamos secado las lágrimas tras la muerte de George Michael, nuestra princesa favorita de la gran pantalla, Carrie Fisher, a la que muchos conocerán como la princesa Leia de Star Wars fallecía este pasado miércoles a los 60 años tras sufrir un ataque al corazón. Una triste pérdida que ha llenado las redes sociales de mensajes de famosos que han querido compartir su dolor por la muerte de esta gran intérprete.
Carrie Fisher
Carrie Fisher | Celebrities.es

Seguro que te interesa

@CelebritiesA3 | Madrid | 28/12/2016

Tags relacionados

Más noticias

Los mas vistos

¿verdad o fake?

DESMONTANDO MITOS

Gema Galán y Angy Fernández desmontan mitos de nuestra época

Categorías

Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar, recoger datos estadísticos y mostrarle publicidad relevante. Si continúa navegando, está aceptando su uso. Puede obtener más información o cambiar la configuración en política de cookies.