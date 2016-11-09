Así han vivido las celebrities las elecciones de Estados Unidos 2016 que finalmente ha ganado Donald Trump

Celebrities

La noche ha sido de lo más movidita en los Estados Unidos: se han celebrado las esperadas elecciones que tenían dos claros candidatos a ocupar la Casa Blanca, Donadl Trump y Hillary Clinton. Finalmente ha sido el magnate republicano el que se ha hecho con la presidencia, para sorpresa de una gran mayoría. ¿Sabes cómo han vivido la jornada electoral las celebrities? No hay más que echar un vistazo a los Instagram de Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Madonna o Joe Jonas para hacernos una idea…
Así han vivido las elecciones de Estados Unidos 2016 las celebrities
We did it!!!😍 @joemanganiello #vote

Una foto publicada por Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) el

Have youuuuu??? 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #imwithher

Una foto publicada por Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) el

Join me with the first President to welcome in our first female President!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🙏🏻😂

Una foto publicada por Madonna (@madonna) el

Our family voted and we couldn't be happier. How 'bout you??

Una foto publicada por Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) el

Today is the day. Go out and VOTE 🇺🇸

Una foto publicada por Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) el

"Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter. - Martin Luther King Jr." #VOTE

Una foto publicada por Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) el

Election Day Game Face with @ladygaga #govote🇺🇸 #voteforhillary

Una foto publicada por Michelle Kwan (@michellewkwan) el

her her her her

Una foto publicada por Kendall (@kendalljenner) el

#VOTE

Una foto publicada por J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) el

#evenwhenyoucantleavethehouse

Una foto publicada por Alanis Morissette (@alanis) el

Today is National Early Vote Day! Most states allow you to vote early at a time that fits your schedule. Find out more at iwillvote.com/locate

Una foto publicada por Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) el

I'm gonna make it go away. #chapo?

Una foto publicada por January Jones (@januaryjones) el

DONE! #imwithher

Una foto publicada por Marc Jacobs (@themarcjacobs) el

Democracy rules! One voice, one vote! Go get your vote on! #ivoted 🗽🇺🇸

Una foto publicada por America Ferrera (@americaferrera) el

Today is #ElectionDay! Have you made your voice heard yet? Check the link in my bio to find out where to vote 🇺🇸

Una foto publicada por Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) el

Voted and it feels so right #imwithher

Una foto publicada por Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) el

I voted ✨🇺🇸✨

Una foto publicada por Kate Hudson (@katehudson) el

Baby girl's first election. It's a cool time to be alive. #tearsofjoy

Una foto publicada por Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) el

@CelebritiesA3 | Madrid | 09/11/2016

