HACEN PUBLICACIONES EN SUS PERFILES DE INSTAGRAM
Así han vivido las celebrities las elecciones de Estados Unidos 2016 que finalmente ha ganado Donald Trump
La noche ha sido de lo más movidita en los Estados Unidos: se
han celebrado las esperadas elecciones que tenían dos claros candidatos a ocupar la Casa Blanca, Donadl
Trump y Hillary Clinton. Finalmente ha sido el magnate republicano el que se
ha hecho con la presidencia, para sorpresa de una gran mayoría. ¿Sabes cómo han
vivido la jornada electoral las celebrities? No hay más que echar un vistazo a
los Instagram de Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Madonna o Joe Jonas para hacernos una
idea…
This election is serious. She is serious. She listens. She thinks. She cares. She will listen to the American people. She will think about us. U.S. These United States. She will listen and think and care for people who opposed her too. She is an amazing woman who deserves our support. @hillaryclinton #hillaryclinton
🇺🇸ONLY 2 DAYS LEFT until the election! People can look it up if you don't vote 😬. Use your voice!!! 🗣🎉Our future is YOUR choice. How awesome is that?! #VOTE (...and ignore the chocolate on my delicious ballot.😳😛)
⚡️Vote=rocked.⚡️ 🤘🏽📩📬🇺🇸 #berlin Oh! And since I'm in Germany... #germanfunfacts! #inGermanythewordfor"kindergarten"is"kindergarten" ALSO!... #Germanyonceelectedanisolationistloudmouthwhocouldreallyworkacrowd,hadterriblehair,whohatedforeignersandblamedminoritiesforthecountrysproblems,threatenedtoimprisonhisopponents,intimidatedthemedia,hadnorespectforthediplomaticprocess,andsaidonlyhecouldfixtheeconomy...and...thatdidntgosogreatforgermany.☹️🇩🇪 #alsotheyknowalotabouthoweffectivegreatbigwallsare #themoreyouknow🌠
09/11/2016