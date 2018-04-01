SERAH SMALL AMAMANTÓ A SU BEBÉ EN EL DESCANSO DE UN PARTIDO
La foto de una jugadora de hockey que se hace viral por dar el pecho a su hija en el vestuario
Serah Small, jugadora de hockey, amamantó a su bebé de ocho meses, en el descanso de un partido de hockey y la foto ha dado la vuelta al mundo. "Al principio tuve miedo de publicar esa foto, que me encanta. La sociedad ha hecho algo sexual el pecho. Tras compartir la imagen me di cuenta de que no hay que sentir vergüenza si no orgullo", dijo.
Serah Small, a teacher from Grande Prairie, Alberta, posted a photo of herself breastfeeding her eight-week-old daughter Ellie — while dressed in her Grovedale Vipers hockey gear. . . “She was in the dressing room — she's played hockey since she was four years old and hockey's been a part of her life — I just watched her and she was getting ready and she was sitting there and she was breastfeeding her daughter and I never saw anything more beautiful in my life," said Small's mom, Dena Lanktree, who took the photos. . . “I feel very empowered when breastfeeding uncovered and feel that as a young, confident mom that I can help change the stigma of breastfeeding and help normalize it. Because it should be seen as something beautiful and normal. Breastfeeding is done anytime, anywhere," said Small.
redacción | Madrid | Actualizado el 01/04/2018 a las 19:20 horas
