NUEVA POLÉMICA DEL GOLFISTA ESPAÑOL

Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño llama "puta" en Twitter a una periodista que ironizó sobre la muerte del torero Iván Fandiño

Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño vuelve a avivar la polémica en Twitter. El golfista, después de leer un tuit de Stina Sternberg haciéndose eco de la muerte del torero Fandiño con la frase "el karma es una putada", contestó lo siguiente: "Después de leer tu tuit, la única puta aquí eres tú".

