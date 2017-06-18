NUEVA POLÉMICA DEL GOLFISTA ESPAÑOL
Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño llama "puta" en Twitter a una periodista que ironizó sobre la muerte del torero Iván Fandiño
Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño vuelve a avivar la polémica en Twitter. El golfista, después de leer un tuit de Stina Sternberg haciéndose eco de la muerte del torero Fandiño con la frase "el karma es una putada", contestó lo siguiente: "Después de leer tu tuit, la única puta aquí eres tú".
After reading your tweet, the only bitch here is you @StinaSternberg https://t.co/uqjHkrpTMk— Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño (@gfcgolf) 18 de junio de 2017